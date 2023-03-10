Red Zeppelin Records kicked off their 2023 “Shows in the Shop” series featuring local musical guests Kinsley August and Topline Addicts, and was well-attended by an all-ages audience.

The brainchild of Red Zeppelin owner Katie Scott and store booking manager Jesse Karassik, “Shows in the Shop” aims to bring live music to the store and create a sense of community among music lovers in McKinney. The intimate setting of the shop, with its shelves full of vinyl records and band merch, provides the perfect backdrop for these performances.

The kickoff show on March 4 was a huge success, with Kinsley August and Topline Addicts delivering high-energy performances that had the audience dancing and singing along.

The all-ages crowd was a testament to the importance of the space that Red Zepplin Records creates in the downtown McKinney community.

“McKinney doesn’t really have this, especially for all ages,” Katie Scott said. “From the store point of view, we serve a lot of alternative kids. But they don’t have a place to go watch [live music]. I don’t think we realized it until tonight, but the kids need it. They’re excited to see music.”

In addition to the live performances, Red Zeppelin Records also launched a record label under the same name, with plans to release albums by local musicians.

“We released a vinyl for Abbreviations (ABBV) at the end of 2021, as well as albums by Bayleigh Cheek and God of Love,” Scott said.

This move not only supports the local music community but also allows the store to further engage with their customers by offering unique and exclusive releases.

“It’s just really cool to be able to do this here, giving musicians playing non-traditional Dallas music a place to play,” booking manager and label partner Jesse Karassik said. “We like to be off the beaten path.”

Although the store opened just a few years ago in the Summer of 2020, it is quickly growing.

“I knew that I wanted a spot for a record store,” Scott said. “You never know when the right time will strike. In my mind, a record store should be its own vibe. It should transport you somewhere else. Like a hole in a wall in a big city.”

The “Shows in the Shop” series and the launch of the Red Zeppelin Records label are just two examples of the store’s commitment to promoting and supporting local music. With their passion for music and dedication to their community, it’s no wonder that Red Zeppelin Records has become a beloved destination for music lovers in McKinney.

“We’re trying to focus on original music artists,” Karassik said. “It’s great to see these guys [Topline Addicts] playing new music too. We’re creating a space for bands to come in and road test their music.”

The next shows at Red Zeppelin will happen once a month leading up to June 2 / June 3, when the record store participates in the Texas Music Revolution and will host 16 bands over two days.

“We try to represent what we feel is unrepresented, music for the masses,” Scott said. “The aesthetic, the people – it pulls people in. It’s a big picture thing. I’m proud of it.”

Show opener Kinsley August shared some sentiments about his vision for his music:

“My mission is to create a ‘Psychedelic Love Sound’ – music with organic, honest, human vibrancy. I want my art to be vulnerable, to express my experiences, the lessons I’ve learned, and the stories I want to tell as a songwriter. Our musical expression as a band is a bridge for others. We are humans just wanting to connect to others by way of our music. The vibration is made up of all of us. It’s all a continuation, and we all play an important role in the journey. We are in it together, the highs and the lows, to share in this experience.”

Check out his latest single “Whisper,” and catch Kinsley August on March 17 at Caves Lounge in Arlington, TX.

Headliners Topline Addicts from Plano made a ruckus inside the store, drawing a slew of fans that sang along to their songs.

The band has been gaining traction lately, with over 77,000 listeners on Spotify and over 23,ooo followers on TikTok.

Check out their latest single “Dance With Me,” which already has half a million plays.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

