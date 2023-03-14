WATCH: Sierra Ferrell’s immaculate performance at Granada Theater

March 14, 2023 by

It was the sold-out show everybody was trying to get last-minute tickets to at Granada Theater on Sunday, and the night did not disappoint.

Jaime Wyatt opened the show for Sierra Ferrell, packing out the venue wall to wall,  two of music’s leading ladies in the modern scene.

The audience was treated to an evening of soulful, authentic country and folk music that showcased the unique talents of these two rising stars in Americana music. Ferrell’s raw, powerful vocals and Wyatt’s honest, introspective lyrics combined to create a performance that was both moving and inspiring.

The video above shows what it was like to be in Ferrell’s little pocket of the universe on Sunday night.

A band on stage

Sierra Ferrell is a rising star, captivating every room she walks into. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage in front of a large crowd

The sold-out show at Granada Theater was packed wall-to-wall with fans enchanted by Sierra Ferrell and her band. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Jaime Wyatt opened up the show at Granada Theater. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Wyatt’s music is often described as a blend of traditional country, Americana, and rock and roll – while Ferrell’s music incorporates elements of country, gypsy, jazz, folk and Latin styles such as tango and calypso music.

In 2020, Wyatt released her sophomore album Neon Cross which was produced by Shooter Jennings and received widespread praise from music critics. The album includes songs that touch on themes such as addiction, heartbreak, and redemption, and showcases Wyatt’s strong vocal ability and songwriting skills.

A singer on stage

Jaime Wyatt’s last album, Neon Cross, has over 4 million plays on Spotify. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Sierra Ferrell made her Grand Ole Opry debut last November, paving her own path in the male-dominated music industry. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

(left to right) Oliver Bates Craven, Sierra Ferrell, Geoff Saunders, Joshua Rilko. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The show in Dallas came during Ferrell’s Long Time Going Tour, which has sold out shows all over the country. The route stops through Louisiana, Tennessee, Georgia, Colorado, New Mexico, California, Oregon and more – ending in September at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.

The tour celebrates Ferrell’s 2021 Long Time Coming album, which includes “Give It Time,” “Silver Dollar,” and “In Dreams,” a song that was featured live on GemsOnVHS in 2018 and has gained 7.9 million views.

A singer / guitarist and fiddle player on stage

The way Sierra Ferrell commands a room with her presence is awe-inspiring. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

The band played the last segment of the show with a classic bluegrass-style microphone, emphasizing the exquisite vocal harmonies and acoustic instruments. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Jaime Wyatt is continuing on the tour with Sierra Ferrell through sold-out shows in New Braunfels, Houston and New Orleans through Sunday March 19. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Ferrell’s music connects with fans both old and new by drawing on the rich history of American roots music while also bringing a fresh, contemporary perspective to the genre.

Her lyrics often deal with themes of love, loss, and self-discovery, creating a vulnerable space for people to feel emotion.

A full band on stage wide shot with a large crowd

Sierra Ferrell came out to the stage in Dallas to a roaring crowd at Granada Theater. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

The Long Time Going Tour is taking Sierra Ferrell all over the United States in 2023, plus two festivals in Denmark and the UK. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Two singers on stage

There’s something special about a band that creates intimacy in a room with 1000 people. Photo: Jessica Waffles

As the concert came to a close, the fans were left with a sense of appreciation for the artistry and mastery of Sierra Ferrell.

Her existence is a testament to the power of music to bring people together, to inspire us, and to remind us of the beauty and complexity of the human experience.

A singer on stage

Sierra Ferrell is known for her critically-acclaimed songs like “In Dreams” and “Jeremiah” from album Long Time Coming. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The people singing on stage

(left to right) Oliver Bates Craven, Sierra Ferrell, Joshua Rilko. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A fiddle player on stage

Getting to see the fiddle side of Sierra Ferrell live. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

