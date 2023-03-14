It was the sold-out show everybody was trying to get last-minute tickets to at Granada Theater on Sunday, and the night did not disappoint.

Jaime Wyatt opened the show for Sierra Ferrell, packing out the venue wall to wall, two of music’s leading ladies in the modern scene.

The audience was treated to an evening of soulful, authentic country and folk music that showcased the unique talents of these two rising stars in Americana music. Ferrell’s raw, powerful vocals and Wyatt’s honest, introspective lyrics combined to create a performance that was both moving and inspiring.

The video above shows what it was like to be in Ferrell’s little pocket of the universe on Sunday night.

Wyatt’s music is often described as a blend of traditional country, Americana, and rock and roll – while Ferrell’s music incorporates elements of country, gypsy, jazz, folk and Latin styles such as tango and calypso music.

In 2020, Wyatt released her sophomore album Neon Cross which was produced by Shooter Jennings and received widespread praise from music critics. The album includes songs that touch on themes such as addiction, heartbreak, and redemption, and showcases Wyatt’s strong vocal ability and songwriting skills.

The show in Dallas came during Ferrell’s Long Time Going Tour, which has sold out shows all over the country. The route stops through Louisiana, Tennessee, Georgia, Colorado, New Mexico, California, Oregon and more – ending in September at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.

The tour celebrates Ferrell’s 2021 Long Time Coming album, which includes “Give It Time,” “Silver Dollar,” and “In Dreams,” a song that was featured live on GemsOnVHS in 2018 and has gained 7.9 million views.

Ferrell’s music connects with fans both old and new by drawing on the rich history of American roots music while also bringing a fresh, contemporary perspective to the genre.

Her lyrics often deal with themes of love, loss, and self-discovery, creating a vulnerable space for people to feel emotion.

As the concert came to a close, the fans were left with a sense of appreciation for the artistry and mastery of Sierra Ferrell.

Her existence is a testament to the power of music to bring people together, to inspire us, and to remind us of the beauty and complexity of the human experience.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

