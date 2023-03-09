Sounds like SXSW: Catch Austin-bound festival acts on DFW stages

It’s South by Southwest time once again. The annual music, film and technology conference and festival gets underway Friday, and continues through March 19 in and around Austin.

As is customary with SXSW, there are a slew of musicians pausing to perform in North Texas while traveling to or from Austin in the coming days. While it’s not quite the same experience hustling from venue to venue across Austin, DFW music fans can still get a taste of what’s populating SXSW stages a little closer to home.

Here are five can’t-miss concerts hitting North Texas stages over the next several days.

New Order (March 9 at The Factory in Deep Ellum)

Formed in the tragic aftermath of Joy Division front man Ian Curtis’s death, New Order has endured, in one form or another, for more than four decades. Led by Bernard Sumner, his bandmates include Stephen Morris, Gillian Gilbert, Phil Cunningham and Tom Chapman. New Order (along with Joy Division) was nominated this year to join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Thee Sacred Souls (March 11 at the Echo Lounge & Music Hall)

Billing its sound as “Southern California sweet soul,” this trio caught the attention of Daptone Records co-founder Gabriel Roth, who produced Thee Sacred Souls’ self-titled, debut LP, which dropped last year. A vivid blend of then and now, Thee Sacred Souls finds the sweet spot between soul, R&B and pop.

Blvck Hippie (March 14 at Three Links Deep Ellum)

This self-described “Black-fronted sad boy indie rock band” calls Memphis home, and categorizes its sound as post-punk indie rock (aka “VHS rock”). Fronted by Josh Shaw, the quartet knocked out its most recent album, 2021’s If You Feel Alone at Parties, over the course of a three-day weekend.

Vision Video (March 15 at Tulips FTW)

Athens, Georgia might not be the first spot in the country one thinks of when you hear the descriptor “Goth post-punk,” but it’s from where the foursome known as Vision Video hails. The buzzy band is touring behind its most recent album, 2022’s Haunted Hours.

Bitch (March 16 at The Post at River East)

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and acclaimed queer music pioneer Bitch — who describes her sound as “poet pop” — released her ninth album, Bitchcraft, last year. Describing the songs as “Joni Mitchell set to a click track,” it’s heady, arresting stuff tackling an array of potent subject matter.

