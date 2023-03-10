More North Texans making some noise at South by Southwest 2023

North Texas is making a ferociously strong showing at the music portion of this year’s South by Southwest, which kicks off Monday in Austin, and continues through Sunday.

More than 35 artists, from Dallas, Fort Worth, Denton and Arlington are descending upon the capital city for official showcases (and a great many more playing unofficial day parties or other SXSW-adjacent events), bringing with them a full range of musical expression — everything from Afrobeat to inventive hip-hop to indie rock.

Because there are so many North Texas-based musicians heading down to Austin this year, we’re splitting our preview into two parts. Here’s the second installment — a look at five more musicians with North Texas roots poised to use SXSW as a springboard to what’s next.

Abraham Alexander

The Fort Worth-based singer-songwriter heads down to Austin with the wind at his back, as he prepares for the release of his debut album, SEA/SONS, next month on Dualtone Records. While he’s in Austin, Alexander will also be participating in a tribute to Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Jack Barksdale

Fresh from releasing his debut studio LP, Death of a Hummingbird, a year ago, the 15-year-old Fort Worth singer-songwriter is readying the release of a new single, “Dreamer,” due out March 24. His previous single, “Gone,” has, according to publicity materials, racked up over 1.4 million streams on Spotify (and counting).

Luna Luna

The Oak Cliff-formed, now Austin-based foursome Luna Luna continues to rack up fans across the country with its dynamic live show, as well as pumping out fresh singles like last year’s “Talk Too Much.”

Rosegarden Funeral Party

Dallas post-punk foursome Rosegarden Funeral Party has kept its nose to the grindstone, touring relentlessly in support of its most recent LP, In the Wake of Fire. The band also dropped a new single, “Almost Heaven,” at the end of 2022.

xBValentine

Since we last caught up with the Dallas-based rapper, her career has jumped to the next level. Freshly signed with Roc Nation, xBValentine’s major label debut, executive produced by Fort Worth’s Smoothvega, Forever & A Day, drops May 26.

Additional North Texas artists performing during SXSW include: Brody Price; Cure for Paranoia; Cush with a C; Danny Bonilla; DJ Does IT All; DJ Tazia Alexa; El Nick; Erica Banks; House of Von Dutch; Ken LaFlaire; Lorelei K; Lil Texxan; Luna Lee; The Majestic KiKi House of Moschino; Max and Heather Stalling; Old Navy; Pearl Earl; Rizkilla; Robert Ellis; Schuy; Supermcn4sty; Teethe; Thee International Iconic House of Juicy Couture; Willo; The WRLDFMS Tony Williams; Zach Witness.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT.