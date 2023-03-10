Inhaler visits the KXT Live Sessions studio

Irish band Inhaler has been making waves in the music scene with their catchy indie rock tunes and energetic live performances. They recently stopped by the KXT Radio Live Session studio to showcase their talent ahead of their sold-out show at Echo Lounge in Dallas.

Led by lead singer and guitarist Elijah Hewson, the band’s sound draws inspiration from classic rock bands like U2 and The Stone Roses, while still managing to maintain a modern edge. Their dynamic blend of guitar riffs and driving rhythms have earned them a devoted following and critical acclaim.

During their KXT Radio live session, the band played a selection of songs that included “Cheer Up Baby” from their debut album It Won’t Always Be Like This, and “Love Will Get You There” from their latest album Cuts & Bruises – dropped just last month.

Inhaler’s US Tour continues through April 6, with stops in Washington DC, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco – ending with a bang for two nights in LA at The Wiltern. Get tickets on their website while you can.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

