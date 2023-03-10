Inhaler visits the KXT Live Sessions studio
March 10, 2023 by Jessica Waffles
Inhaler performed inside the KXT live session studio. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Irish band Inhaler has been making waves in the music scene with their catchy indie rock tunes and energetic live performances. They recently stopped by the KXT Radio Live Session studio to showcase their talent ahead of their sold-out show at Echo Lounge in Dallas.
Led by lead singer and guitarist Elijah Hewson, the band’s sound draws inspiration from classic rock bands like U2 and The Stone Roses, while still managing to maintain a modern edge. Their dynamic blend of guitar riffs and driving rhythms have earned them a devoted following and critical acclaim.
During their KXT Radio live session, the band played a selection of songs that included “Cheer Up Baby” from their debut album It Won’t Always Be Like This, and “Love Will Get You There” from their latest album Cuts & Bruises – dropped just last month.
Inhaler’s US Tour continues through April 6, with stops in Washington DC, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco – ending with a bang for two nights in LA at The Wiltern. Get tickets on their website while you can.
Inhaler band leader Elijah Hewson and drummer Ryan McMahon. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Ryan McMahon from Inhaler. Photo: Jessica Waffles
KXT Program Director Benji McPhail getting in the zone in preparation of interviewing Inhaler during the KXT Live Session. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Right in the midst of the magic. (left) Josh Jenkinson and (right) Elijah Hewson. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Elijah Hewson is the KXT Live Session studio performing with his band Inhaler. Photo: Jessica Waffles
A few laughs during the interview with Inhaler. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Inhaler setting up for the KXT Live Session. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Inhaler’s critically acclaimed debut album, It Won’t Always Be Like This, was released in the summer of 2021. Their sophomore album Cuts & Bruises dropped just last month. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The view from behind the shoulder of KXT Program Director Benji McPhail while interviewing Inhaler. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The video team at KXT getting all the sweet shots. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Inhaler drummer Ryan McMahon and guitarist Josh Jenkinson at the KXT Live Session studio. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Elijah Hewson laughs while talking about the band cutting their teeth in the music scene when they were just 12 years old. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Elijah Hewson of Inhaler. Photo: Jessica Waffles
(left to right) Josh Jenkinson, Elijah Hewson, Robert Keating. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The intimate recording session with Inhaler was a treat to everyone in the room. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
