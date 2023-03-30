Fort Worth’s Tatiana Mayfield named part of 2023 Next Jazz Legacy cohort

Fort Worth native Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield is one of seven women and non-binary jazz musicians who has been named as part of the 2023 Next Jazz Legacy cohort.

The Next Jazz Legacy program was created, according to press materials, by New Music USA and the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice to “address gender and racial inequities by providing mentorship and professional development opportunities to those who have been underrepresented in jazz,” per a statement.

According to press materials, the cohort was selected through “an open call process and a meticulous, months-long review process by a distinguished and diverse panel of jazz luminaries.”

The cohort — which also includes pianist Camila Cortina Bello, trumpeter Milena Casado, bassist Liany Mateo, singer Anais Maviel, and saxophonists Neta Raanan and Anisha Rush — will work with their mentors for a year-long performance apprenticeship.

“Next Jazz Legacy unites leading artists of all genders in a program which highlights and responds to the immense inequities that have existed in jazz since its beginning,” said Vanessa Reed, Next Jazz Legacy and president and CEO of New Music USA, in a statement. “I could not be more proud to continue this important work and I am hugely grateful to the many inspirational musicians who have contributed as mentors, band leaders and advisors alongside our artistic director Terri Lyne Carrington.”

Mayfield is currently teaching jazz voice at the University of North Texas in Denton, as well as commercial voice at Cedar Valley College in Lancaster, while also working on obtaining her master’s degree in jazz composition from the University of Texas at Arlington.

“I’m very excited to be a part of the 2023 Next Jazz Legacy cohort because I will have the opportunity to build fellowship with and be motivated by extraordinary women and nonbinary musicians from across the jazz spectrum,” Mayfield said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to performing with musicians who have inspired me throughout my journey, as well as having them as mentors … Being a part of this apprenticeship program allows me to show my students and other young women in my community that our talents are recognized, important and appreciated.”

As part of the 2023 cohort, Mayfield will apprentice with harpist Brandee Younger and join a creative mentorship with pianist Patrice Rushen.

