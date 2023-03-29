Dolly and Garth have a date with North Texas.

The Academy of Country Music announced today that Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will join forces to host the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11, live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

The event’s return to North Texas will be the first time the ACM Awards have been held here since 2015, when the 50th annual ceremony was held inside AT&T Stadium, setting the Guinness World Record for the most-attended awards show with an audience of 70,000.

“I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth,” Parton said in a statement. “While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’d never had the chance to work together.”

“Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple,” Brooks said in a statement. The 58th annual ACM Awards will mark the first time in his storied career that the legendary country artist has ever hosted an awards show.

The ACM Awards will be streamed live on Prime Video at 7 p.m. Central, with a full rebroadcast of the ceremony and performances streaming for free the following day on Amazon Freevee.

North Texas music fans interested in attending the ACM Awards in person can check out the tickets available through SeatGeek, with general admission prices starting at $435 (before fees) and going up from there.

Additionally, a fundraiser for ACM Lifting Lives will take place in The Colony on May 10, with a live concert featuring Morgan Wallen & Friends, HARDY, Lainey Wilson, ERNEST, Bailey Zimmerman and DJ 13lackbeard. While this event has sold out, organizers said in press materials that “additional programs [are] still to be revealed.”

Nominees, performers and presenters for the 2023 ACM Awards have yet to be announced, but will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center at the Star, Frisco. 7 p.m. May 11. Tickets are $435-$4,700.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter (@prestonjones). Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.