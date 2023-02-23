The world of Erykah Badu is many things, but it is never boring.

As the Dallas icon prepares to mark her 52nd birthday on February 26, she is as visible and active as she’s ever been.

All her recent appearances will culminate in what has become one of the city’s great traditions: Her birthday concert, set for Friday at the Factory in Deep Ellum. She’ll be joined by Marc Rebillet, Raekwon and BigXthaPlug, although if past is precedent, there will undoubtedly be other famous cameos throughout the night.

Here’s a look at what’s new with birthday girl Badu.

Talking with Tamron

Badu recently sat down with fellow Texan (and one time Fort Worth-based reporter) Tamron Hall for a rare daytime television interview. The nearly 10-minute discussion covers multiple topics, including her recent Vogue magazine cover (more on that below), her incense line, her family and her “powers.” Watch the full conversation below.

Visiting with Vogue

Speaking of Vogue magazine, Badu graces the cover of the publication’s March issue. It’s a fascinating peek into Badu’s world, circa now — in fairness, the woman is constitutionally incapable of a dull encounter — and the piece by writer Chioma Nnadi is accompanied by a freewheeling peek inside her “Badudio.” Watch below.

Cleaning up with DART

If you’ve taken a ride on any of the DART trains over the last couple weeks, you might’ve been startled to hear Badu’s voice encouraging you to keep the space clean and pick up your trash. As for why and how DART and Badu joined forces, that much remains a mystery — a DART spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. (There was also a blog post from DART, which is no longer active.)

Honored by Jose James

And last, but certainly not least, Badu was the subject of a recently released Jose James tribute album titled On & On, which, according to press materials, was designed to “investigate the breadth of Badu’s iconic catalog.” “It’s simple,” James said in a statement. “Jazz singing has always been about interpreting the highest level of standards of your time. And for my generation, Erykah Badu has been one of the most innovative and incisive songwriters. Her work has proven to be groundbreaking in a social, musical and artistic sense.”

Erykah Badu’s “Another Badu Birthday Bash” at the Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas. 8:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $65-$350.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter (@prestonjones).