Mardi Gras is French for “Fat Tuesday,” most popularly known in America to be a New Orleans tradition, although the tradition is celebrated all over the world – including Belgium, Germany, Italy and Sweden.

Every year, The Free Man Cajun Cafe & Lounge celebrates the tradition with a second line that marches through Deep Ellum – bringing out musicians and Fat Tuesday participants to the streets.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.