The Free Man leads annual Fat Tuesday second line in Deep Ellum

A brass band marching through a parking lot

John Jay Myers leads the second line for Fat Tuesday in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Mardi Gras is French for “Fat Tuesday,” most popularly known in America to be a New Orleans tradition, although the tradition is celebrated all over the world – including Belgium, Germany, Italy and Sweden.

Every year, The Free Man Cajun Cafe & Lounge celebrates the tradition with a second line that marches through Deep Ellum – bringing out musicians and Fat Tuesday participants to the streets.

A crowd gathered outside a music venue / restaurant

Fat Tuesday participants get ready to leave for the second line march. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Two people posing for a photo

Matthew Vasquez (left) and Georgia Peach (right) celebrating Fat Tuesday at The Free Man. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A second line brass band marching down a sidewalk

The second line started their march down Commerce Street. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A second line brass band marching across a street

The second line marching across Main Street in Deep Ellum by Will Call. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A second line brass band marching down a sidewalk

The Fat Tuesday second line marching down Elm Street in Deep Ellum, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A second line brass band marching down a sidewalk

Many people on the street took out their phones to record the special Fat Tuesday celebration. Photo taken in front of the now-closed Anvil Pub, one of many local businesses that have shuttered their doors since COVID. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Many musicians joined in the second line for Fat Tuesday. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A second line brass band marching down a sidewalk

A march through Deep Ellum spanned from Commerce Street to Elm Street and back. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Saxophones, trombones, trumpets, sousaphones, percussionists and even an acoustic guitar all played together for the Fat Tuesday tradition. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A group outside of a music venue / restaurant

The Free Man is a local music venue and restaurant that emphasises the celebration of New Orleans Cajun culture. Photo: Jessica Waffles

