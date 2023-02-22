The Free Man leads annual Fat Tuesday second line in Deep Ellum
February 22, 2023 by Jessica Waffles
John Jay Myers leads the second line for Fat Tuesday in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Mardi Gras is French for “Fat Tuesday,” most popularly known in America to be a New Orleans tradition, although the tradition is celebrated all over the world – including Belgium, Germany, Italy and Sweden.
Every year, The Free Man Cajun Cafe & Lounge celebrates the tradition with a second line that marches through Deep Ellum – bringing out musicians and Fat Tuesday participants to the streets.
Fat Tuesday participants get ready to leave for the second line march. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Matthew Vasquez (left) and Georgia Peach (right) celebrating Fat Tuesday at The Free Man. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The second line started their march down Commerce Street. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The second line marching across Main Street in Deep Ellum by Will Call. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Fat Tuesday second line marching down Elm Street in Deep Ellum, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Many people on the street took out their phones to record the special Fat Tuesday celebration. Photo taken in front of the now-closed Anvil Pub, one of many local businesses that have shuttered their doors since COVID. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Many musicians joined in the second line for Fat Tuesday. Photo: Jessica Waffles
A march through Deep Ellum spanned from Commerce Street to Elm Street and back. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Saxophones, trombones, trumpets, sousaphones, percussionists and even an acoustic guitar all played together for the Fat Tuesday tradition. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Free Man is a local music venue and restaurant that emphasises the celebration of New Orleans Cajun culture. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.