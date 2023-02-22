Three Links hosted a classic night of high-energy loud music, featuring locals The Wee-Beasties, American Shit Storm, Nip Slip, and Memphis-based Lipstick Stains.

The show was a part of Lipstick Stains’ 2023 Texas Takeover Tour, which came through Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Houston.

Lipstick Stains released their latest single “Lop It Off” a day after the show, following their 2022 singles “Friendly Reminder” and “Discoteca.” The trio of songs were released on Emotions False Records.

“I remember when we became a band about four years ago, we always thought it would be so cool to play Three Links,” singer Xanthe Mum-Saucier said after their set, “And we did it!”

The band pulls from multiple genres like punk and hardcore, while making it their own. Mumm-Saucier describes their sound as “raw and catchy, heartfelt and familiar.”

“We touch on a lot of things that pertain to us, like mental illness, social injustice and addition,” guitarist Ryan Mumm-Saucier said.

“Our biggest message overall is equality – giving a place for everyone to be themselves and let go with us for 30 minutes,” Xanthe Mum-Saucier said,” Sometimes that’s all you need.”

Look out for Lipstick Stains‘ next tour coming up in May / June on the East Coast.

Texas symphonic punk band The Wee-Beasties played songs from their late 2022 album Party With Us!

During the performance, lead singer Richard Haskins invited people in the crowd to sing into the mic with him – giving a cathartic experience to anyone who participated (including yours truly).

“I remember being young, discovering writing songs,” Haskins said, “I could yell at people – my mom, dad, teachers – I could just write songs about all that shit. People even ask me to write songs about stuff sometimes.”

Some of The Wee-Beasties trademarks include Haskins sporting a speedo on stage at every show, and the bravado of in-your-face attitude songs like “Shotgunning Beers In The Parking Lot” and “I Wish My Mom Would Smoke Pot With Me.”

“God didn’t give me a whole lot of gifts,” Haskins said, “but the ability to put people together – getting out 10-piece band to work on tour – that’s crazy. None of us have fights, we’re all working for one thing. That’s what it’s all about. When there’s togetherness and family, that’s how you make the whole scene better.”

Look out for next single “Until It’s Dead,” which is about “going the distance – riding it ’til the wheels fall off,” Haskins said. “I’ve felt long and hard about this. Whether I make a living from this or not, it’s what I’d be doing anyways. What else are you suppose to do, ya know?”

The Wee-Beasties Hell or High Wasted Spring 2023 Tour kicks off on March 24 at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio with support from Flametrick Subs, Little Baby Tendencies and SolShifter.

