UPDATE 1.19 4:34 p.m.: Madonna added a second Dallas show, on Sept. 19. Tickets also go on sale tomorrow for that.

The Material Girl is returning to Dallas.

For the first time in more than a decade, Madonna will perform in North Texas, as part of her just-announced “The Celebration Tour,” which will feature the multi-platinum pop superstar pulling from her four decades’ worth of hits.

In a nod to her notorious 1991 documentary Truth or Dare, Madonna wrangled a bunch of famous faces to join her for a tour announcement — or, if you prefer, enthusiastically accepting a dare from comedian Amy Schumer. (Warning: The clip below contains strong language some viewers may find offensive.)

The 35-city tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off July 15 in Vancouver, and will hit Dallas’ American Airlines Center on Sept. 18. The North American leg wraps Oct. 7 in Las Vegas, and the UK/Europe leg picks up Oct. 14 in London at the O2 Arena, before concluding Dec. 1 at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome.

Tickets for Madonna’s first Dallas performance since 2012’s MDNA Tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.

Exact ticket prices for Madonna’s Dallas date weren’t immediately available, but a review of fan club pre-sale prices (before taxes and fees) on the Ticketmaster site ranged from $86 for upper deck seats to $526.50 for floor seats.

Madonna will be joined by opening act Bob the Drag Queen on all dates. “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” the singer-songwriter said in a statement.

Hopefully, this trip through town is a little less fraught than Madonna’s last appearance here. Originally scheduled to play two nights — Oct. 20 and 21, 2012 — at American Airlines Center, the pop star was forced to cancel one performance owing to “severe laryngitis,” but did perform the second night, Oct. 21.

Madonna at American Airlines Center, Dallas. 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Tickets range from $86-$526.50.

