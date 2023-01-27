KXT listeners were heard at the first KXT Public Music Meeting

The first KXT Public Music Meeting was held Wednesday at Four Corners Brewing Company in Dallas. KXT listeners were invited to attend a special listening event that gave these music enthusiasts an exclusive preview of new music of international and local artists.

Before the event got down to business, Atlantic Records artist Joe P played an small acoustic set for the crowd – showcasing his naturally warm stage presence in an intimate setting.

60-second segments from ten songs included artists Thee Sacred Souls, Boy Genius, The Wee Beasties, Lorelei K, The Heavy, and to much division in the crowd, Dave Matthews Band.

Guests were given a set of cards numbered one to ten to show how much they enjoyed the songs, with the highest number indicating “love it.”

Various members of the KXT staff walked around with microphones to hear opinions of attendees who rated songs on the lowest and highest numbers, giving an opportunity for listeners to share their genuine opinions. It was clear that many in the crowd had discerning tastes and were eager to weigh in on what they’d like to hear played on KXT.

The light and welcoming atmosphere created a tangible community of music fans coming together to talk about something we all love: music.

Whether a person loved a song or simply weren’t moved by it, this first event gave KXT a window into the minds of the people who support the station.

The next KXT Public Music Meeting will be on March 8, and we’d love to hear your voice.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.