KXT listeners were heard at the first KXT Public Music Meeting

Four Corners Brewing Co. hosted the first KXT Public Music Meeting on Wednesday, giving KXT listeners a space to express their opinion on new music. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The first KXT Public Music Meeting was held  Wednesday at Four Corners Brewing Company in Dallas. KXT listeners were invited to attend a special listening event that gave these music enthusiasts an exclusive preview of new music of international and local artists.

Before the event got down to business, Atlantic Records artist Joe P played an small acoustic set for the crowd – showcasing his naturally warm stage presence in an intimate setting.

Atlantic Records artist Joe P performed for the intimate crowd at the first KXT Public Music Meeting. Photo: Jessica Waffles

KXT Program Director Benji McPhail emcee’d the first KXT Public Music Meeting at Four Corners Brewing Co. Photo: Jessica Waffles

New Jersey artist Joe P may be best known for his 2021 song “Off My Mind,” which has over 23 million plays on Spotify. Photo: Jessica Waffles

60-second segments from ten songs included artists Thee Sacred Souls, Boy Genius, The Wee Beasties, Lorelei K, The Heavy, and to much division in the crowd, Dave Matthews Band.

Guests were given a set of cards numbered one to ten to show how much they enjoyed the songs, with the highest number indicating “love it.”

Various members of the KXT staff walked around with microphones to hear opinions of attendees who rated songs on the lowest and highest numbers, giving an opportunity for listeners to share their genuine opinions. It was clear that many in the crowd had discerning tastes and were eager to weigh in on what they’d like to hear played on KXT.

Nilufer Arsala was all smiles at Four Corners Brewing Co. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Four Corners Brewing Co. was a perfect location to host KXT’s first Public Music Meeting. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Some couples in the crowd were of opposite opinions on the songs previewed, creating amusing discussion among attendees. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The light and welcoming atmosphere created a tangible community of music fans coming together to talk about something we all love: music.

Whether a person loved a song or simply weren’t moved by it, this first event gave KXT a window into the minds of the people who support the station.

The next KXT Public Music Meeting will be on March 8, and we’d love to hear your voice.

Attendees were given a platform to share their point of view on each of the ten 60-second song previews. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Guests of the KXT Public Music Meeting were given a set of cards numbered one to ten, holding up the number that reflects their opinion about each song. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jackson Wisdorf managed the sound for the first KXT Music Meeting. You might know his voice from KXT’s Funky Fridays programming. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Some music enthusiasts indulged in sharing some of their deeper critiques about the music snippets previewed at the KXT Public Music Meeting. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

