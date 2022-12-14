It was a dance party extravaganza on Saturday night at Sweet Tooth Hotel in Downtown Dallas, as Ishi returned to a stage in Dallas for the first time since the Sweet Gold album release in September 2021.

JT Mudd, the person behind the name, showed up in expected Ishi fashion – surrounded by a laser light show and dancers on stage to energize the crowd.

Ishi’s ability to successfully walk the line between an ambitious studio act and a multi-sensory live experience allows them to engage audiences in an uplifting celebration of life.

Electrophunck (Jason Burt) opened and closed the show at Sweet Tooth Hotel with a house-heavy DJ set, setting the vibe for the night as he unleashed bangers on the dance floor.

The team got to the venue at 9 AM to make the event an immersive experience and dial-in the sound to create a marvelous night for fans.

Mudd also debuted his new collaboration with Electrophunck, a single called “Ride or Die” during the Ishi set.

“‘Ride or Die’ was written this year in March,” Mudd said. “I reached out to Jason; we never worked on a song together, and I was like, ‘I’ve got some real good meat and potatoes going. Let’s finalize this together.’ We just wrapped mastering the last couple weeks.”

They’re planning to release the song “earliest around Valentines week” on boutique Swedish record label Icons Creating Evil Art, a label that Ishi shares with artists like Lera Lynn, Murdo Mitchell and Tolliver.

The “Ride or Die” single already has two remixes ready to go upon release early next year.

One remix will be by Swedish artist Oliver Nelson, and the other will be a ChopNotSlop remix by American artist DJ Candlestick.

“It’s trying to tap into an organic rootsy Southern funk and R&B style,” Mudd said of the single. “The main chorus is ‘Be my valentine / be my ride or die / be my clementine / through the country side.'”

The new song will be a push for a new full-length record Ishi has in the works.

“I have so many songs to bring to my label,” Mudd said. “Thinking of some creative ways to release the collection on vinyl.”

You can also listen to Mudd’s Mindful Mudd Podcast, where he explores the journey of being an artist in discussions with underground electronic legend Telefon Tel Aviv, It’ll Do’s resident DJ RED EYE, DJ Sober, and Sudie.

The live Ishi shows are rare these days, as Mudd only expects to schedule maybe two events in Dallas a year moving forward. If you see a listing, make sure to catch it while you can.

For now, we’ll keep an eye out for the mysterious new songs being kept under wraps. Follow Ishi on their Instagram page for up-to-date information.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

