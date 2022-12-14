Watch Ishi create a huge dance party at Sweet Tooth Hotel

It was a dance party extravaganza on Saturday night at Sweet Tooth Hotel in Downtown Dallas, as Ishi returned to a stage in Dallas for the first time since the Sweet Gold album release in September 2021.

JT Mudd, the person behind the name, showed up in expected Ishi fashion – surrounded by a laser light show and dancers on stage to energize the crowd.

Ishi’s ability to successfully walk the line between an ambitious studio act and a multi-sensory live experience allows them to engage audiences in an uplifting celebration of life.

A man on stage singing into microphone, profile view

Ishi made the return to the stage on Saturday night, filling out the venue at Sweet Tooth Hotel in Downtown Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full audience dancing to a dj on stage

Electrophunck opened and closed the show at Sweet Tooth Hotel. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Electrophunck (Jason Burt) opened and closed the show at Sweet Tooth Hotel with a house-heavy DJ set, setting the vibe for the night as he unleashed bangers on the dance floor.

The team got to the venue at 9 AM to make the event an immersive experience and dial-in the sound to create a marvelous night for fans.

Mudd also debuted his new collaboration with Electrophunck, a single called “Ride or Die” during the Ishi set.

An art installation of valentine's heart candies

Sweet Tooth Hotel’s art installation located just inside their front doors. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man on stage in a robe with one hand up and the other holding a microphone

Ishi’s performance brought the crowd into a state of trance at last Saturday’s show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

“‘Ride or Die’ was written this year in March,” Mudd said. “I reached out to Jason; we never worked on a song together, and I was like, ‘I’ve got some real good meat and potatoes going. Let’s finalize this together.’ We just wrapped mastering the last couple weeks.”

They’re planning to release the song “earliest around Valentines week” on boutique Swedish record label Icons Creating Evil Art, a label that Ishi shares with artists like Lera Lynn, Murdo Mitchell and Tolliver.

A full crowd dancing in a bar with disco lights

The crowd danced til the last beat drop with Ishi and Electrophunck at Sweet Tooth Hotel. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A hand holding a bubble gun, a single blurred in the background on stage

Somebody brought bubbles to the Ishi party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The “Ride or Die” single already has two remixes ready to go upon release early next year.

One remix will be by Swedish artist Oliver Nelson, and the other will be a ChopNotSlop remix by American artist DJ Candlestick.

“It’s trying to tap into an organic rootsy Southern funk and R&B style,” Mudd said of the single. “The main chorus is ‘Be my valentine / be my ride or die / be my clementine / through the country side.'”

A with and pinkChristmas tree with an ornament of an eyeball

A little slice of the Tweet Tooth Hotel holiday tree. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A dj on stage

Electrophunck and Ishi recently collaborated on a new single, “Ride or Die,” release date TBD. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The new song will be a push for a new full-length record Ishi has in the works.

“I have so many songs to bring to my label,” Mudd said. “Thinking of some creative ways to release the collection on vinyl.”

You can also listen to Mudd’s Mindful Mudd Podcast, where he explores the journey of being an artist in discussions with underground electronic legend Telefon Tel Aviv, It’ll Do’s resident DJ RED EYE, DJ Sober, and Sudie.

A singer and two dancers on stage

Ishi’s iconic dancer costuming made an appearance during the set on Saturday night. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full crowd and a guy with a bubble gun

The excited crowd danced the night away at Sweet Tooth Hotel. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The live Ishi shows are rare these days, as Mudd only expects to schedule maybe two events in Dallas a year moving forward.  If you see a listing, make sure to catch it while you can.

For now, we’ll keep an eye out for the mysterious new songs being kept under wraps. Follow Ishi on their Instagram page for up-to-date information.

A singer on stage with lasers behind him

Ishi’s laser show at Sweet Tooth Hotel. Photo: Jessica Waffles

