Oom pa pa! It’s TubaChristmas, in Fort Worth today and Dallas Friday

A large amount of people playing tubas and euphoniums to a crowd, overhead shot

Tuba Christmas took over the UNT campus in Denton on Wednesday. Photo: Jessica Waffles

TubaChristmas came to Denton Wednesday, ahead of the events in Fort Worth on Thursday and Dallas on Friday. This year marks the 48th anniversary of the holiday event.

Over 100 musicians braved the cold and came to  campus to spread holiday cheer with the sound of music, playing Christmas classics like “Carol of the Bells,” “Joy to the World” and “Silent Night,” led by conductor Eddy Russell. The Dean of the College of Music John W. Richmond was invited to conduct one of the songs during the concert as a special treat.

The first TubaChristmas took place in 1974 on the ice rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City, and there were over 300 participants. There are now over 250 events around the world annually, with 20 across the state of Texas. The show runs about an hour long.

The last three concerts are as follows:

FORT WORTH – Thursday, December 22 at 12:00 noon
Location: TCU Campus-Outside Ed Landreth Auditorium

DALLAS – Friday, December 23 at 12:00 noon
Location: Thanksgiving Square – Downtown Dallas

AUSTIN – Friday, December 23 at 12:00 noon
Location: Texas Capitol Building – South Steps

To find out more information about the event or learn about registering to participate, visit the TubaChristmas website.

People playing sousaphones and tubas

Horn players were encouraged to practice the music ahead of the event, and they had a rehearsal together just before the show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A tuba decorated with christmas decorations

“Tuba Christmas” beanies and scarves were available for purchase. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A gazebo with tuba players behind

Tubas, sousaphones and euphoniums filled the air with Christmas cheer. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Sousaphone and tuba players with festively decorated instruments

Participants were encouraged to wear bright, festive, holiday colors and decorate their instrument. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A audience in front of a gazebo

The audience sat in front of the gazebo among the trees. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Peolpe with decorated sousaphones and tubas standing for a photo

Some alumni came out to participate in Tube Christmas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

