TubaChristmas came to Denton Wednesday, ahead of the events in Fort Worth on Thursday and Dallas on Friday. This year marks the 48th anniversary of the holiday event.

Over 100 musicians braved the cold and came to campus to spread holiday cheer with the sound of music, playing Christmas classics like “Carol of the Bells,” “Joy to the World” and “Silent Night,” led by conductor Eddy Russell. The Dean of the College of Music John W. Richmond was invited to conduct one of the songs during the concert as a special treat.

The first TubaChristmas took place in 1974 on the ice rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City, and there were over 300 participants. There are now over 250 events around the world annually, with 20 across the state of Texas. The show runs about an hour long.

The last three concerts are as follows:

FORT WORTH – Thursday, December 22 at 12:00 noon

Location: TCU Campus-Outside Ed Landreth Auditorium

DALLAS – Friday, December 23 at 12:00 noon

Location: Thanksgiving Square – Downtown Dallas

AUSTIN – Friday, December 23 at 12:00 noon

Location: Texas Capitol Building – South Steps

To find out more information about the event or learn about registering to participate, visit the TubaChristmas website.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

