Of the many great music-related tomes hitting shelves this year, one of the most revealing was Margo Price’s memoir, “Maybe We’ll Make It,” which was published by the University of Texas Press in the fall.

Price, best known for her musical output, including her 2020 LP That’s How Rumors Get Started, is gearing up for a new record next year (Strays, due out Jan. 13) as well as an extensive tour, which will bring her to Dallas’ Granada Theater Feb. 4.

Before closing up shop on 2022, however, Price agreed to answer a few of our questions around the writing of her memoir.

How did you find the process of excavating your life for a memoir, versus engaging in the songwriting process and pulling from your life?

It was very much an exercise in excavation. I was unearthing a lot of my deepest wounds and darkest memories. Luckily personal, autobiographical songwriting prepared me for doing just that. I would say writing a memoir is more challenging than writing an album, especially because I didn’t have a ghost writer like many musicians. I wrote the entire thing (with the help of my editors) all by myself.

Did you discover anything about your life that surprised you?

I was reminded of my grit and perseverance. It can be both a good and a bad quality. I’m learning to love myself with all of my flaws and recognizing my journey and reading it back with sort of an outsiders perspective, gave me compassion for myself and my long journey to get where I am today.

Why was now the right time to write a memoir?

I think it’s important to share my story because although I’m still young, I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs both in my personal life and my professional career.

Did you want to shield parts of yourself from view in the course of writing the memoir?

I knew that was a risk from the start but I think vulnerability is a strength that more people in the world could benefit from. We are all just humans trying to survive in a very troubled world. I’m not perfect and I don’t know a single soul out there who is. The first pass of my book definitely didn’t have as much of my personal struggles with drinking, drugs or even my self-image issues. But ultimately, I feel young girls (and boys) could be helped by hearing about my insecurities. And musicians and artists everywhere could also relate to the struggle and the grind.

What are you hoping people come away from “Maybe We’ll Make It” thinking or feeling?

I hope people laugh and cry and accept their own flaws. It’s hard to look in the mirror and see all of the cracks and flaws but that’s what makes us all unique and beautiful.

What’s up next for you?

I’m touring my ass off, writing another album, working on writing music for a couple films and also thinking about dipping my toe into acting.

