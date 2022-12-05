During the holiday season, Addison’s Vitruvian Park lights up their trees with lights, creating a free holiday wonderland every night 5pm to 11pm until January 1.

This year’s Vitruvian Lights Special Event featured the Dallas String Quartet, marking the celebration’s 10th anniversary.

The Dallas String Quartet is an internationally known, local Dallas treasure. In October, their new album Love Always debuted at #2 on the Billboard Classical and Contemporary Classical charts. This was then followed by an announcement in November that Cheryl B. Engelhardt had been nominated for a Grammy for “The Passenger,” a piece the quartet collaborated on.

They perform as a quartet with full drum and guitar accompaniment, using both traditional and electric strings, and are known for their eclectic renditions of everything from Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child of Mine” to Shawn Mendes’ “Senorita.” Anna Pena performed with DSQ for a set, singing holiday classics as well as pop hits like “Shake It Off” and “Dancing Queen.”

Upcoming events at Vitruvian Park include the December Pub Run by Addison Ice House on December 15, and a photo walk by Dallas Center of Photography on December 10.