Dallas String Quartet lit up the night at Vitruvian Park for the holidays
December 5, 2022 by Jessica Waffles
The Dallas String Quartet played the Virtuvian Lights Special Event on Saturday night, in front of a backdrop of the lit up trees at Vitruvian Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles
During the holiday season, Addison’s Vitruvian Park lights up their trees with lights, creating a free holiday wonderland every night 5pm to 11pm until January 1.
This year’s Vitruvian Lights Special Event featured the Dallas String Quartet, marking the celebration’s 10th anniversary.
The Dallas String Quartet is an internationally known, local Dallas treasure. In October, their new album Love Always debuted at #2 on the Billboard Classical and Contemporary Classical charts. This was then followed by an announcement in November that Cheryl B. Engelhardt had been nominated for a Grammy for “The Passenger,” a piece the quartet collaborated on.
They perform as a quartet with full drum and guitar accompaniment, using both traditional and electric strings, and are known for their eclectic renditions of everything from Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child of Mine” to Shawn Mendes’ “Senorita.” Anna Pena performed with DSQ for a set, singing holiday classics as well as pop hits like “Shake It Off” and “Dancing Queen.”
The Dallas String Quartet played holiday music along with hits like “Dancing Queen.” Photo: Jessica Waffles
The trees on the walking path in Vitruvian Park are lined with lights to create a magical atmosphere for the holiday season (though January 1). Inclement weather may impact the functionality of tree lights. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Vitruvian Park’s Amphitheater was full of hundreds of people enjoying the Dallas String Quartet.Photo: Jessica Waffles
Photo: Jessica Waffles
The music went until 10pm at Vitruvian Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The kids at the front of the stage dancing and singing along with the music was a vision of sweet innocence. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The reflection of the trees in the pond at Vitruvian Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Anna Pena sang with the Dallas String Quartet at Vitruvian Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Some people took a seat at the front of the stage at the Vitruvian Lights Special Event. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The lights at Vitruvian Park will be set up through January 1. Photo: Jessica Waffles