Dallas String Quartet lit up the night at Vitruvian Park for the holidays

December 5, 2022 by

A string quartet on stage

The Dallas String Quartet played the Virtuvian Lights Special Event on Saturday night, in front of a backdrop of the lit up trees at Vitruvian Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles

During the holiday season, Addison’s Vitruvian Park lights up their trees with lights, creating a free holiday wonderland every night 5pm to 11pm until January 1.

This year’s Vitruvian Lights Special Event featured the Dallas String Quartet, marking the celebration’s 10th anniversary.

The Dallas String Quartet is an internationally known, local Dallas treasure. In October, their new album Love Always debuted at #2 on the Billboard Classical and Contemporary Classical charts. This was then followed by an announcement in November that Cheryl B. Engelhardt had been nominated for a Grammy for “The Passenger,” a piece the quartet collaborated on.

They perform as a quartet with full drum and guitar accompaniment, using both traditional and electric strings, and are known for their eclectic renditions of everything from Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child of Mine” to Shawn Mendes’ “Senorita.” Anna Pena performed with DSQ for a set, singing holiday classics as well as pop hits like “Shake It Off” and “Dancing Queen.”

The Dallas String Quartet played holiday music along with hits like “Dancing Queen.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

A person walking on a path lined with trees dressed in Christmas lights

The trees on the walking path in Vitruvian Park are lined with lights to create a magical atmosphere for the holiday season (though January 1). Inclement weather may impact the functionality of tree lights. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A stage with an amphitheater full of people

Vitruvian Park’s Amphitheater was full of hundreds of people enjoying the Dallas String Quartet.Photo: Jessica Waffles

Photo: Jessica Waffles

A drummer on stage

The music went until 10pm at Vitruvian Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A young girl singing at the front of the stage

The kids at the front of the stage dancing and singing along with the music was a vision of sweet innocence. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Trees along a pond lit up with Christmas lights

The reflection of the trees in the pond at Vitruvian Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Anna Pena sang with the Dallas String Quartet at Vitruvian Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles

People playing violin on stage

A full audenice with some people sitting on the ground

Some people took a seat at the front of the stage at the Vitruvian Lights Special Event. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A large tree with lights and a pond with trees along the pond edge

The lights at Vitruvian Park will be set up through January 1. Photo: Jessica Waffles