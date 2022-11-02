The Beckleys and Sucio celebrate Día de los Muertos at Spinster Records in Oak Cliff

November 2, 2022

The Beckleys, also known as Los Beckleys, are a group of musicians formed in Oak Cliff, Dallas. (pictured) Frontman Albert Rivera. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Spinster Records in Bishop Arts (Oak Cliff) hosted a Día de los Muertos celebration on Tuesday, put together by music talent agency Chasquis Group that puts an emphasis on uplifting alternative Latin American music.

Spanish / English post-punk band from Arlington Sucio opened the show with an original set. It was the second live show the group played since forming just a year and a half ago.

While the band has performed as the duo Ana Vasquez and Emilio Sterling creating music with their producer JoJo Centineo. But their live set is growing to include guitarist Ponder Popriff, and eventually a drummer. Currently, their live performance includes playing the intricate layers of their sound through a laptop incorporated with two live guitars and a bass.

A traditional ofrenda for Día de los Muertos included vinyl records of passed artists. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Sucio opened the show for Día de los Muertos at Spinster Records. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Fans came out to celebrate Día de los Muertos and dig through vinyl records. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Ana Vasquez of Sucio. Photo: Jessica Waffles

To the side of the ofrenda, books and records of Amy Winehouse, Miles Davis, John Lennon and Johnny Cash were available for purchase. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Sucio’s debut single, “Attencion,” dropped in early 2021, and quickly gained the band over 20,000 streams on Spotify, catching the artists by surprise.

“We got into the studio with JoJo and it just flowed,” Sterling said of the song’s creation. “[Vasquez] would write a lyric, then I would, and we were just like, ‘Yeah! That sounds awesome.'”

Their 9-song release Sucio First Mini Album dropped in May of this year, and their next show is December 1 with indie post-punk / darkwave band Haunt Me and Chicago-based French Police at Cheapsteaks in Deep Ellum.

Emilio Sterling (left) and Ponder Popriff (right) of Sucio. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Beckleys have been releasing music since their 2019 self-titled EP. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A local fan of The Beckleys showed up in their band tee. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Molly of The Beckleys. The band is influenced through various genres, including 80’s Indie Rock, Soul, New Wave, Progressive, Latin and Ibero-American Rock. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Music fans crowded at he front of the stage to enjoy The Beckleys. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Beckleys, also known as Los Beckleys, closed the night with their high-energy sound influenced by new wave, ’80s indie rock, Latin and Ibero-American rock. It was easy to lose yourself in their dance-able rhythms and impressive vocals by frontman Albert Rivera. I could have easily seen The Beckleys on a lineup with one of my favorite (now-disbanded) local artists Meach Pango.

Their set included songs that tugged at your heartstrings, diving into topics of romance and sorrow.

The band released their latest 3-song collection of songs called VIII in March of this year, earning them over 19,000 streams on Spotify – most of which come from “Amethyst.” The release follows 5 single releases and their 2019 self-titled EP. The band’s discography has nearly 100,000 streams on their Spotify, showing promise for this young Latinx indie band.

Día de Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that traditionally includes food, drink and celebration. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Spinster Records had a full wall of Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Beckley’s lively performance had the crowd dancing inside Spinster Records. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Beckleys were right at home in the Bishop Arts neighborhood that resides in Oak Cliff. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

