Deep Ellum was home to a Halloween Musical Cosplay event Friday night, with performances by local music artists as some legendary rock bands at Double Wide.

Special Agent performed as Suicide, Claire Morales performed as David Bowie, WarSahara (actually Sub-Sahara) performed as Joy Division, and Starfruit closed out the night as The Rolling Stones. It’s worth noting that these local artists typically perform original sets and are not cover bands.

It was apparent that the bands did their homework, taking on the personas of the artists they were cosplaying. Lead singer of Sub-Sahara Charli Mireless took on the role of Joy Division’s Ian Curtis with severity, seemingly hypnotized into the spirit of Curtis.

“I didn’t even talk to the crowd,” Mireless said after the set. “When we perform [as Sub-Sahara], I’m usually talking or cracking jokes. But I did it like [Ian] would have. As did break at the end to thank people for being here, though.”

Starfruit’s lead singer Ava Boehme completely embodied the essence of Mick Jagger, staying in character between songs rocking a spot-on English accent with Jagger-esc charisma. The band played songs of The Rollings Stones hauntingly well, closing out the night with everyone in the crowd either dancing, moshing, or singing along to favorites like “Honky Tonk Women,” “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking,” and “Get Off Of My Cloud.”

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

