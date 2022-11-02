Starfruit fully embodied The Rolling Stones on Friday night to close out the Halloween Musical Cosplay event at Double Wide. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Deep Ellum was home to a Halloween Musical Cosplay event Friday night, with performances by local music artists as some legendary rock bands at Double Wide.
Special Agent performed as Suicide, Claire Morales performed as David Bowie, WarSahara (actually Sub-Sahara) performed as Joy Division, and Starfruit closed out the night as The Rolling Stones. It’s worth noting that these local artists typically perform original sets and are not cover bands.
It was apparent that the bands did their homework, taking on the personas of the artists they were cosplaying. Lead singer of Sub-Sahara Charli Mireless took on the role of Joy Division’s Ian Curtis with severity, seemingly hypnotized into the spirit of Curtis.
“I didn’t even talk to the crowd,” Mireless said after the set. “When we perform [as Sub-Sahara], I’m usually talking or cracking jokes. But I did it like [Ian] would have. As did break at the end to thank people for being here, though.”
Starfruit’s lead singer Ava Boehme completely embodied the essence of Mick Jagger, staying in character between songs rocking a spot-on English accent with Jagger-esc charisma. The band played songs of The Rollings Stones hauntingly well, closing out the night with everyone in the crowd either dancing, moshing, or singing along to favorites like “Honky Tonk Women,” “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking,” and “Get Off Of My Cloud.”
Special Agent performed as Suicide at Double Wide for the Halloween Musical Cosplay event. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The artists truly got into character while on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Special Agent opened up the show on Friday night. setting the tone of authentic musical cosplay. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Claire Morales performed as David Bowie at the Halloween Musical Cosplay event. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The solo set gave Morales a unique setting to per her own spin on Bowie songs. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The joy of performing as one of your favorite legendary artists wasn’t lost on Morales. Photo: Jessica Waffles
WarSahara (Sub-Sahara) performed as Joy Division at the Halloween Cosplay event at Double Wide on Friday night. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The crowd began to get more rowdy during the Joy Division set, dancing to their favorite tunes and deep cuts. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The sound was spot on from WarSahara (Sub-Sahara) as they executed the Joy Division set list. Elvis Martines (left) and Alex Mireless (right). Photo: Jessica Waffles
Lead singer Charli Mireless took on the persona of Joy Division’s Ian Curtis on stage, mimicking his stage presence with remarkable likeness. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The crowd was excited for the unique representation of legendary artists through some of the most talented performers in the local music scene. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Elvis Martinez performed at Double Wide Friday night as part of the Joy Division set with WarSaraha (Sub-Sahara). Photo: Jessica Waffles
The energy was electric as WarSahara (Sub-Sahara) ended their set as Joy Division. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Starfruit’s leader Ava Boehme completely embodied the spirit of Mick Jagger, staying in character between songs rocking a spot-on English accent with Jagger-esc charisma. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Starfruit’s eclectic ensemble perfectly matched the vibe of The Rolling Stones. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Starfruit Mick Jagger / Keith Richards pairing were flawless on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The crowd was eager to dance to all their favorite Rolling Stones tunes. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Rolling Stones’ own “Brian Jones” in Starfruit. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Double Wide was packed to have a great night on Friday. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Ava mentioned on stage that they’ve been wanting to do this show for a long time, and was happy that it came together. The night was perfect. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Starfruit as The Rolling Stones closed out the night, capping off a well-rounded lineup with a Halloween festival vibe. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.