Sarah Johnson hosted Heartbreak Heroes at Adair’s Saloon in Deep Ellum on Wednesday night, benefitting mental health nonprofit Porter’s Call. The organization supports touring recording artists by helping them find counsel, support, and encouragement – specifically attuned to their unique profession.

The night also celebrated Johnson’s the release of her new EP Stages, a 3-song encapsulation of love gone wrong. The collection comes ahead of her debut album expected early next year.

“I just had to take advantage of the inspiration that comes from heartbreak,” Johnson said on stage before playing the EP in its entirety.

The Heartbreak Heroes lineup featured David Tribble, Ryan Berg, John Pedigo, Mike Randall, Nathan Mongol Wells, Frankie Leonie, Cory Cross, Jenna Clark, Clayton Serafy, La Bell and Dev Wulf. Texas legend Bill Hearne popped in as a special guest, sitting in for a song. Hearne is known for his collaborations with Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett and more. He has won numerous music-industry awards including a Lifetime Achievement Award from New Mexico Music Commission and is an inductee to the Kerrville Folk Festival Hall of Fame.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

