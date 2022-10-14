Brass and Jazz in the Park presented by the AT&T Performing Arts Center was held last Saturday at Jaycee Zaragoza Park. The ArtsBridge project sponsored by Toyota is designed to connect West Dallas residents with cultural experiences both within their community and at the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

Hosted by Mistress of Ceremonies Iv Amenti, the event had live performances by Ngangulero Cajon, Booker T. Washington HSPVA Fusion Jazz Experiment, Thaddeus Ford Band, S-Ankh Rasa & Mo’ Music, The Big Easy Brass Band and Alejandro Perez Jr. & Os Malandros de Mestre Touro.

New Orleans Grand Marshal Michelle N. Gibson led the New Orleans Second Line at the end of the event, getting the crowd to their feet and dancing for the lively finale that ended at the stage.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

