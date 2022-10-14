Brass and Jazz in the Park presented by the AT&T Performing Arts Center was held last Saturday at Jaycee Zaragoza Park. The ArtsBridge project sponsored by Toyota is designed to connect West Dallas residents with cultural experiences both within their community and at the AT&T Performing Arts Center.
Hosted by Mistress of Ceremonies Iv Amenti, the event had live performances by Ngangulero Cajon, Booker T. Washington HSPVA Fusion Jazz Experiment, Thaddeus Ford Band, S-Ankh Rasa & Mo’ Music, The Big Easy Brass Band and Alejandro Perez Jr. & Os Malandros de Mestre Touro.
New Orleans Grand Marshal Michelle N. Gibson led the New Orleans Second Line at the end of the event, getting the crowd to their feet and dancing for the lively finale that ended at the stage.
Michelle N. Gibson, New Orleans Grand Marshal led the New Orleans Second Line at the end of the Brass and Jazz in the Park event. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Big Easy Brass Band played the New Orleans Second Line at the end of the Brass and Jazz in the Park event. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Booker T Washington HSPVA Fusion Jazz Experiment played the Brass and Jazz in the Park event at Jaycee Zaragoza Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Os Malandros De Mestre Touro is an entity which trains young and adult folk of the “Underserved Communities” in the art of “CAPOEIRA ANGOLA de SAO BENTO GRANDE” with the intention of perpetuating the art in those communities. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Alejandro Perez Jr. & Os Malandros de Mestre Touro performed twice at the Brass and Jazz in the Park event. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Mistress of Ceremonies Iv Amenti and friends danced in front of the stage during S-Ankh Rasa & Mo’ Music’s set. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Thaddeus Ford is a 6th generation jazz musician from New Orleans that played the Brass and Jazz in the Park event. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Mo’ Music is S-Ankh Rasa’s band that played with him at Jaycee Zaragoza Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Marcus Jones played with Thaddeus Ford during Brass and Jazz in the Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Kazunori Tanaka played with Thaddeus Ford during Brass and Jazz in the Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Mo’ Music is S-Ankh Rasa’s band that played with him at Brass and Jazz in the Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles
S-Ankh Rasa & Mo’ Music opened with a tribute to the late saxophonist and composer Pharoah Sanders. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The weather for the Brass and Jazz in the Park event was perfect for an outdoor show. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The vibe at Brass and Jazz in the park was uplifting and inviting to all attendees. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Christian Bennett played with Thaddeus Ford during Brass and Jazz in the Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles
S-Ankh Rasa & Mo’ Music at Jaycee Zaragoza Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Mardi Gras Indians are comprised, in large part, of the African-American communities of New Orleans’s inner city. The Mardi Gras Indians named themselves after native Indians to pay them respect for their assistance in escaping the tyranny of slavery. It was often local Indians who accepted slaves into their society when they made a break for freedom. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Mistress of Ceremonies Iv Amenti played a gourd shekere (a traditional West African percussion instrument) while introducing the second line led by New Orleans Grand Marshal Michelle N. Gibson. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Big Easy Brass Band at Jaycee Zaragoza Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The crowd at Jaycee Zaragoza Park was lively and engaged at the Brass and Jazz in the Park second line finale. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
