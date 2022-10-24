Luna Luna’s set was a true Dallas homecoming. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Both Luna Luna and Joshua Ray Walker have gained a name outside Texas over the last few years, through streaming services like Spotify, touring, and social media. So it was only fitting to uplift these artists that got their start in North Texas at KXT’s free Get Loud concert Friday at Klyde Warren Park.
The event was sponsored by Texas Counter Fitters and included a VIP section with food by Mi Cocina, limited-edition shirts by Printed Threads, and a line of food trucks.
Get Loud with KXT at Klyde Warren Park went off without a hitch on Friday night. Photo: Sergio Zuniga
People gathered early to secure their spot at the front of the stage with friends and family. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Joshua Ray Walker and friend showing off their fancy drinking moves with Liquid Death. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The crowd was hype after Luna Luna told them not to be afraid to get up and move closer. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Kevin “Kavvi” González of Luna Luna at Get Loud with KXT. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Luna Luna has gained notoriety as a talented Latinx band, featuring bilingual songs in their dreamy pop repertoire and reaching fans that appreciate their personal style.
The band dropped their first full length album Flower Moon in 2021, following well-received EPs For Lovers Only and Carousel, whose songs have accumulated over 26 million listens. Their latest 2022 single “Sunset Blvd” is streaming now.
Viewers may recognize the band from TikTok – where they have over 80,000 followers – showcasing their music and personalities. During the Get Loud with KXT event, the band pulled out some cumbia music that resonated with the crowd who was eager to dance the night away, similar to their post from their Austin City Limits performance.
Attendees stretched out in the park on blankets and camping chairs. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Get Loud with KXT was sponsored by Texas Counter Fitters. Photo: Sergio Zuniga
Joshua Ray Walker brought his signature brand of emotionally moving songs from his discography. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Joshua Ray Walker made his own Austin City Limits debut this year, continuing his streak of invigorating performances that are shaping his career.
Earlier this year, he performed his song “Sexy After Dark” for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, whose official watch party was at Double Wide in Deep Ellum.
Walker’s debut album Wish You Were Here dropped in 2019, followed by Glad You Made It in 2020 and See You Next Time in 2021.
Fans listened to his signature brand of emotionally moving songs, closing out the night at Get Loud with KXT.
His last show in Dallas is October 25 at Double Wide. After that, he will be hitting the road from October 27 through mid-December, stopping in California, Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, the Carolinas, Mississipii and more . Find tour dates and tickets here.
Get Loud with KXT was hosted in honor of Local Music Month, uplifting artists who got their start in North Texas. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Mi Cocina provided food inside the VIP area at Get Loud with KXT. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Joshua Ray Walker ‘s band closed out the night at Klyde Warren Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Luxury Photobooth Krum provided an engaging 360° photo booth with fun props for attendees. Photo: Sergio Zuniga
Some attendees brought camping chairs for extra comfort to catch the Get Loud with KXT event. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Danny Bonilla of Luna Luna also has his own solo project under his own name, releasing the single “Rather Be Alone” last month. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The crowd showed up early and stayed late to catch both Luna Luna and Joshua Ray Walker. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Luna Luna fans lined up after their set for a chance to get autographs and a photo with the band. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Billy “Bigmuscles” plays bass and sings with Joshua Ray Walker. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Luna Luna’s set was all smiles in the glow of returning to Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Joshua Ray Walker played fan favorites, including “Working Girl,” “Lot Lizard,” and “Sexy After Dark.” Photo: Jessica Waffles
The 360° photobooth by Luxury Photobooth Krum was a big hit at Get Loud with KXT. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Joshua Ray Walker performed his song “Sexy After Dark” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this year. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Danny Bonilla ran out to the front of the crowd during the Luna Luna set at Get Loud with KXT to engage with fans. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.