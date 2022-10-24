Both Luna Luna and Joshua Ray Walker have gained a name outside Texas over the last few years, through streaming services like Spotify, touring, and social media. So it was only fitting to uplift these artists that got their start in North Texas at KXT’s free Get Loud concert Friday at Klyde Warren Park.

The event was sponsored by Texas Counter Fitters and included a VIP section with food by Mi Cocina, limited-edition shirts by Printed Threads, and a line of food trucks.

Luna Luna has gained notoriety as a talented Latinx band, featuring bilingual songs in their dreamy pop repertoire and reaching fans that appreciate their personal style.

The band dropped their first full length album Flower Moon in 2021, following well-received EPs For Lovers Only and Carousel, whose songs have accumulated over 26 million listens. Their latest 2022 single “Sunset Blvd” is streaming now.

Viewers may recognize the band from TikTok – where they have over 80,000 followers – showcasing their music and personalities. During the Get Loud with KXT event, the band pulled out some cumbia music that resonated with the crowd who was eager to dance the night away, similar to their post from their Austin City Limits performance.

Joshua Ray Walker made his own Austin City Limits debut this year, continuing his streak of invigorating performances that are shaping his career.

Earlier this year, he performed his song “Sexy After Dark” for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, whose official watch party was at Double Wide in Deep Ellum.

Walker’s debut album Wish You Were Here dropped in 2019, followed by Glad You Made It in 2020 and See You Next Time in 2021.

Fans listened to his signature brand of emotionally moving songs, closing out the night at Get Loud with KXT.

His last show in Dallas is October 25 at Double Wide. After that, he will be hitting the road from October 27 through mid-December, stopping in California, Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, the Carolinas, Mississipii and more . Find tour dates and tickets here.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.