Over the weekend Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio hosted the annual Denton Folk Festival, which is the brainchild of songwriter Matt Grigsby.

Grisgby moved from East Texas to Denton in 2007, and surrounded himself with the city’s music community. In 2015, he and others created the nonprofit organization the Denton Songwriters Guild, a group committed to support and bring together songwriters. They keep writers inspired with monthly songwriting challenge prompts, open discussions, and talks from industry professionals who share their expertise. In their second year, they decided to start the Denton Folk Festival.

The 2022 Denton Folk Festival saw 19 bands grace the stage over three days. Friday night acts (pictured here) included The Sutcliffes, Vince Lujan Project, Beth // James, and Mariachi Quetzal. Saturday included Matt Grigsby Fiasco, Edgar Derby, Blue Grassfire, Levi Cobb & the Big Smoke and more. Sunday included The Pan-Tones, Justin Cashion, City Folk and Le Not So Hot Klub Du Denton, with Sarah Carrino closing out the whole weekend.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.