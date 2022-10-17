Denton Folk Festival returns to North Texas at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios

A full band on stage

The Sutcliffes on Friday night at Denton Folk Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Over the weekend Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio hosted the annual Denton Folk Festival, which is the brainchild of songwriter Matt Grigsby.

Grisgby moved from East Texas to Denton in 2007, and surrounded himself with the city’s music community. In 2015, he and others created the nonprofit organization the Denton Songwriters Guild, a group committed to support and bring together songwriters. They keep writers inspired with monthly songwriting challenge prompts, open discussions, and talks from industry professionals who share their expertise. In their second year, they decided to start the Denton Folk Festival.

The 2022 Denton Folk Festival saw 19 bands grace the stage over three days. Friday night acts (pictured here) included The Sutcliffes, Vince Lujan Project, Beth // James, and Mariachi Quetzal. Saturday included Matt Grigsby Fiasco, Edgar Derby, Blue Grassfire, Levi Cobb & the Big Smoke and more. Sunday included The Pan-Tones, Justin Cashion, City Folk and Le Not So Hot Klub Du Denton, with Sarah Carrino closing out the whole weekend.

A drummer on stage

The Sutcliffes were a lively group that touches on pop, rock, lounge, folk. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man playing guitar and smiling on stage

The Sutcliffes performed on the first night of the 3-day Denton Folk Festival 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on an outdoor stage

The Vince Lujan Project played on Friday for the Denton Folk Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man singing and smiling on stage while playing guitar

Vince Lujan’s songwriting style was 1 parts folk, 2 parts funky, and full of positive messaging for listeners. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A bass player and keyboard player on stage

The Vince Lujan Project got some patrons to their feet and blowing bubbles in the crowd. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman singing, a man playing guitar and singing on stage

Beth // James closed out the inside stage on Friday night at Denton Folk Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman singing, a man playing guitar on stage

Beth // James played many songs off their album released earlier this year called Get Together. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A mariachi band on stage

Mariachi Quetzal closed out the show Friday night at Denton Folk Festival at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman singing while holding a violin

Various members of Mariachi Quetzal took turns leading mariachi songs for the Denton Folk Festival crowd. Photo: Jessica Waffles

