North Node Sanctuary is a new safe space and community healing center in The Cedars (Dallas), created by small business owners Nu Elemental and OA ALBEY.

The co-founders originally met in college at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, where they shared a dorm while playing together on the volleyball team. Elemental came from Fort Worth, while ALBEY came from Dallas.

“We’ve been making up this idea for 15 years,” ALBEY said. “We were so different from others in college. We created our own vibe and have always cultivated our own thing. When Nu found this space, she made the call.”

The space is named after one of the astrological lunar nodes of the Moon. As stated on their homepage, “Think of it this way: Your South Node is who you were in your past while your North Node is who you were meant to become in this life. At North Node Sanctuary we provide a safe space for all looking to learn, grow, and express a higher version of themselves.”

It had its grand opening this past April and is also a store front that provides apothecary, herbal, tea and metaphysical products. It also houses cosigners / artists whose work is on display, such as Aboriginality clothing and Transient Moments Art.

This past Tuesday was the fourth installment of their North Node Synergy series in the month of August, featuring DJ Unladylike, COUPE, Preach the Poet, Ladi the Musician and Blakk Mambo, who performed as “COUPE Nameless” for the event (a combination of their groups COUPE and Group Nameless).

Group Nameless was also celebrating their newest release, The Love EP – which dropped the same day as the event.

The first thing you might notice when you walk into North Node Sanctuary is the intentional and welcoming nature of the space. Many people kicked off their shoes to enjoy the comfort of the room. The intimate layout with couches and cushions for people to sit on created an energy that allowed strangers to become fast friends, laughing and talking like they’ve known each other for years.

The theme for this installment was “Third Eye Awakening,” referring to the third eye chakra, also known as “the seat of intuition.”

DJ Unladylike spoke of the teachings of the third eye chakra and led the attendees in a participatory experience, repeating mantras together: “I am intuitive. I trust my intuition. I trust the guidance. I get through all my gives. I am my higher truths. I hear my inner voice. And I have a healthy and creative mind.”

“We are a community space. Community is not about area, race, color or sexual preferences,” ALBEY said. “It’s creatives and healers, which we see as one in the same. What they did here tonight, that’s healing. We’ll pay for prescriptions in society but neglect to support artists. These artists can save your life, then go home and wonder what they’re going to eat. This is our way of supporting the healing process.”

The night resonated on a spiritual level, surrounded by unique intention and a clear message that is not always prevalent in the world today. It was a refreshing experience that will keep me coming back to this place.

“We want to do as much healing and sharing in every area possible,” Elemental said. “We want to be uplifting and motivating. These artists are not always given a place to share the way they want to share their gifts.”

“We’ve done a lot of the creative, we want to do more physical healing,” ALBEY said.

The upcoming calendar at North Node Sanctuary includes weekly events Candle Light Yoga (Wednesdays), Creative Corner Crochet (Thursdays) and full Sundays with sound baths, yoga and Divine Feminine dance classes. Discover these and more on the website.

There will also be an upcoming “Ecstatic Dance Par-tay,” which will be an opportunity “to move your body and express yourself freely,” Elemental said. “We want you to be open, be there, be involved with your feeling. We want everyone to move and feel comfortable in yourself.”

Multiple DJs will provide music for the night, though the date and lineup are yet to be announced. People are encouraged to follow their Instagram Page for updates and announcements.

“Being present is a big thing for us,” ALBEY says. “We put a lot into healing ourselves, and in turn healing those around us. The awareness to be something more than what you’ve always been is something rare.”

