Hispanic Heritage Month on KXT

Today marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, observed from September 15 to October 15. ⠀

You may ask “Why is that when we celebrate Hispanic Heritage?” Hispanic Heritage Month is observed between September 15 and October 15 because the anniversaries of national independence for many Latin American countries fall during these dates including: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Chile and more. (Source)

⠀

All month long, KXT is spotlighting musicians of Hispanic heritage and celebrating their contributions to music. Here’s the scoop: ⠀

Tune In

Tune in every Tuesday at 7pm for special programming curated by our DJs.

September 20: Jackson Wisdorf

September 27: Gini Mascorro

October 4: Nilufer Arsala

October 11: Benji McPhail

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like enjoy special programming like this, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.