The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth hosted a luminous night on Saturday with its event Modern by Moonlight: Otsukimi Festival, celebrating the heritage of The Modern’s architect Tadao Ando.

Otsukimi, translated as “moon-viewing,” is a Japanese practice believed to have begun in the Heian Period (794 – 1185) that refers to the tradition of viewing and honoring the annual harvest moon, a pamphlet for the event explained. Historically, Otsukimi was an opportunity to express gratitude for a good harvest and share hope for similar bounty in the future. A full moon is considered auspicious and a clear symbol of abundance.

Attendees released floating lanterns into the reflecting pond, with the philosophy of releasing problems, bad luck, and worries as the new season begins. The night also featured the Women Painting Women exhibition, which is on display until September 25, 2022.

Musical acts included the Dondoko Taiko Japanese Drumming Group, Rizkilla, Boyblk and Cabus. The night closed with Cabus performing in the second story’s sculpture garden, playing songs from his forthcoming EP Psycho.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

