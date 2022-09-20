Fort Worth lights up the night at Modern by Moonlight: Otsukimi Festival
September 20, 2022 by Jessica Waffles
Modern by Moonlight: Otsukimi Festival featured lanterns being launched into the reflecting pond by attendees. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth hosted a luminous night on Saturday with its event Modern by Moonlight: Otsukimi Festival, celebrating the heritage of The Modern’s architect Tadao Ando.
Otsukimi, translated as “moon-viewing,” is a Japanese practice believed to have begun in the Heian Period (794 – 1185) that refers to the tradition of viewing and honoring the annual harvest moon, a pamphlet for the event explained. Historically, Otsukimi was an opportunity to express gratitude for a good harvest and share hope for similar bounty in the future. A full moon is considered auspicious and a clear symbol of abundance.
Attendees released floating lanterns into the reflecting pond, with the philosophy of releasing problems, bad luck, and worries as the new season begins. The night also featured the Women Painting Women exhibition, which is on display until September 25, 2022.
Musical acts included the Dondoko Taiko Japanese Drumming Group, Rizkilla, Boyblk and Cabus. The night closed with Cabus performing in the second story’s sculpture garden, playing songs from his forthcoming EP Psycho.
The Dondoko Taiko Japanese Drumming Group performed inside of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth for the Otsukimi Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Attendees launched lanterns into the reflecting pond at the Otsukimi Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Lanterns in the reflecting pond. Photo: Jessica Waffles
CABUS performed at the Otsukimi Festival, featuring first release of the new album Psycho. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Fort Worth Japanese Society had a booth at the Otsukimi Festival that provided attendees’ names written in Japanese. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Members of the Fort Worth Japanese Society wrote on scrolls at the Otsukimi FestivalPhoto: Jessica Waffles
There were three launch points around the reflecting pond for attendees to participate in the lantern launching activity. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Lanterns at the Otsukimi Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Rizkilla DJ’d on the second floor sculpture garden at Otsukimi Festival hosted at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. Photo: Jessica Waffles
CABUS performing at the Otsukimi Festival in Fort Worth. Photo: Jessica Waffles
A photo of a sculpture that is installed along the reflecting pond at the Modern Museum of Art Fort Worth against the night sky. Photo: Jessica Waffles
A piece in the Women Painting Women exhibition called Yayoi: Arrangement in Yellow Lake and Vermillon Clair by Christiane Lyons. Photo: Jessica Waffles
A piece in the Women Painting Women exhibition called Red Interior with Seated Figure by Louise Bonnet. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.