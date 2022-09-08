Fall concert preview 2022: A cornucopia of sonic delights

North Texas has seen plenty of blockbuster musical performances on stages large and small thus far in 2022 — Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks, the Weeknd, Tripping Daisy and Kendrick Lamar, to name just a few — but the remaining months of the year promise just as many highlights to come, if not more. Here are a few forthcoming performances worthy of your attention and your hard-earned concert dollars.

September

John Moreland at Kessler Theater (Sept. 17)

Arguably one of the more underrated singer-songwriters of the moment, the Longview-born and Tulsa-based Moreland is touring behind his latest LP, Birds in the Ceiling. Raw-nerved and gripping, Moreland’s sonic style opens up a bit on Ceiling, but feels as bruising as ever.

Roxy Music at American Airlines Center (Sept. 23)

It seems inconceivable influential English rockers Roxy Music are celebrating their 50th anniversary. Yet, Bryan Ferry and his bandmates (Andy Mackay, Paul Thompson and Phil Manzanera) are out on the road doing just that. Given 40 years have passed since the release of Avalon, the band’s last LP, expect plenty of classics. Dallas-bred alt-rock firebrand St. Vincent opens.

Tinariwen at Tulips FTW (Sept. 24)

The Fort Worth venue Tulips FTW, tucked away just south of Interstate 30, has quickly made a name for itself as a live music destination in less than two years. The intimate room reliably books an eclectic mix of acts, like the Tuareg group Tinariwen, which blends traditional West African music and rock for a potent combo dubbed “desert blues.”

More noteworthy September shows

Sept. 10: The Killers at Dickies Arena; Julia Jacklin at the Studio at the Factory

Sept. 11: Stereolab at House of Blues; Panic! at the Disco at Dickies Arena

Sept. 14: Rufus Wainwright at Majestic Theatre

Sept. 17: Alan Jackson at American Airlines Center; The Mountain Goats at Tulips FTW

Sept. 18: Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes and Thundercat at Globe Life Field

Sept. 20: Dinosaur Jr. at Granada Theater

Sept. 22: Bob Mould at Tulips FTW

Sept. 22 & 23: The Mars Volta at the Factory in Deep Ellum

Sept. 24: Remi Wolf at the Studio at the Factory

Sept. 26: Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 28: My Chemical Romance at American Airlines Center; Andrew Bird and Iron + Wine at Strauss Square; Florence + the Machine at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory; Metric at House of Blues

Sept. 29: Afghan Whigs at the HiFi Dallas; Diana Krall at Texas Trust CU Theatre

Sept. 30: “Weird Al” Yankovic at Majestic Theatre; The Black Angels at Granada Theater; Mom Jeans at South Side Music Hall

October

The Chicks at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Oct. 10–11)

Many a Texas tooth was gnashed when Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire (collectively known as The Chicks) announced a spate of 2022 tour dates earlier this year, in support of 2020’s Gaslighter, and nary a Lone Star city was included. But of course The Chicks are coming home to roost, and for two nights, a first for the Grammy-winning band.

Spoon at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall (Oct. 15)

In partnership with Live Nation, Fort Worth restauranteur Tim Love is getting into the live music business with this Stockyards venue, which is scheduled to open Oct. 1. It’s bringing the heat early, though: Spoon is relatively scarce as a headliner on local stages, despite its Austin roots. The Britt Daniel-led outfit is touring behind its phenomenal new record, Lucifer on the Sofa.

Lizzo at American Airlines Center (Oct. 28)

The Houston-bred singer-songwriter Lizzo (she of the irresistible pop earworms like “Truth Hurts” or “About Damn Time”) graduates to her biggest North Texas gig yet, as the tour supporting her recently released studio album Special (her fourth overall) brings her to the expansive American Airlines Center.

More noteworthy October shows

Oct. 1: Muscadine Bloodline at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall; Ashanti at the State Fair of Texas; Preservation Hall Jazz Band at the State Fair of Texas; Girlpool at Sundown at Granada Theater; Gorillaz at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory; Momma at Three Links

Oct. 1-2: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives at Kessler Theater

Oct. 2: Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction at American Airlines Center; Mary J. Blige at Dickies Arena; Flaming Lips at South Side Ballroom

Oct. 5: Pitbull at Dickies Arena

Oct. 6: Arlo Parks at the Studio at the Factory

Oct. 7: John Fullbright at Kessler Theater; Vandoliers at the State Fair of Texas; Arc Angels at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall; Christopher Cross at Will Rogers Auditorium; Madison Cunningham at Deep Ellum Art Company

Oct. 8: Roger Waters at American Airlines Center; Bonnie Raitt at Texas Trust CU Theatre; Mike Jones at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory; Morgan Wallen at Globe Life Field

Oct. 9: Morcheeba at House of Blues; Lucinda Williams at the State Fair of Texas; Titus Andronicus at Deep Ellum Art Company

Oct. 10: Carly Rae Jepsen at South Side Ballroom; Pusha T at House of Blues

Oct. 11: Noah Cyrus at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall; Marcus Mumford at Majestic Theatre; MUNA at The HiFi Dallas

Oct. 12: Lil Nas X at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 13: Phoenix at South Side Ballroom; Dwight Yoakam at Texas Trust CU Theatre; Noah Cyrus at the HiFi Dallas

Oct. 13-14: Will Hoge at Magnolia Motor Lounge

Oct. 14: Rosalia at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory; Reba McEntire at Dickies Arena; Rodney Crowell at Kessler Theater

Oct. 15: The Wallflowers at Granada Theater; Fitz & the Tantrums at the State Fair of Texas

Oct. 16: Shovels & Rope at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

Oct. 17: Nick Mason at Texas Trust CU Theatre

Oct. 18: The Black Keys at Dos Equis Pavilion

Oct. 21: Get Loud with KXT at Klyde Warren Park; Joshua Ray Walker and Luna Luna

Oct. 21: Guided by Voices at Tulips FTW; Indigo Girls at Granada Theater; Post Malone at American Airlines Center; Girl Named Tom at the State Fair of Texas

Oct. 22: Ludacris at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall; Wynonna Judd at Dickies Arena; War and Treaty at Tulips FTW

Oct. 23: Nikki Lane at the Studio at the Factory

Oct. 25: The Jesus and Mary Chain at Granada Theater; Blackpink at American Airlines Center

Oct. 26: Post Malone at Dickies Arena; Puscifer at Will Rogers Auditorium; Gov’t Mule at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

Oct. 27: Chris Stapleton at Dickies Arena

Oct. 28: Maren Morris at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory; Gogol Bordello at Granada Theater; Steve Lacy at the Factory in Deep Ellum

Oct. 29: The Misfits, Alice Cooper and Distillers at Dos Equis Pavilion; Jamey Johnson at the Factory in Deep Ellum

Oct. 30: Sophie B. Hawkins at the HiFi Dallas

Oct. 31: Plains (Waxahatchee, Jess Williamson and MJ Lenderman) at the Studio at the Factory

November

Demi Lovato at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Nov. 6)

We’re a long way from “Barney & Friends.” The Grand Prairie-raised singer, songwriter and actor has tried on a variety of pop and rock guises over the course of her career. With her latest, Holy [Expletive], the 30-year-old reaches back to the early 1990s for a grungy, pop-punk vibe. It might read like lazy nostalgia, but Lovato pulls it off with panache.

Amanda Shires at Kessler Theater (Nov. 11)

It might save time to list the projects singer-songwriter and fiddle player Amanda Shires isn’t involved in, such is her prodigious output. A member of husband Jason Isbell’s the 400 Unit, Shires also logs time in the Highwomen, drops in on everyone from Luke Combs to Shovels & Rope, and finds time to craft vivid solo albums like her latest, Take It Like a Man.

Bartees Strange at Deep Ellum Art Company (Nov. 30)

The British-born, Oklahoma-bred singer-songwriter known as Bartees Strange is having a breakout 2022. His sophomore effort, Farm to Table, is an absorbing blend of rock, pop, jazz and hip-hop, and has earned him widespread acclaim, as well as opening slots for the likes of Car Seat Headrest and Lucy Dacus.

More noteworthy November shows

Nov. 1: Mt. Joy at South Side Ballroom

Nov. 3: Lee Fields & The Expressions at the HiFi Dallas

Nov. 4-5: Foals at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

Nov. 5: Lucius at the HiFi Dallas; Alvvays at the Studio at the Factory

Nov. 6: Durand Jones & the Indications at Granada Theater; Kelsey Waldon at Tulips FTW; Gipsy Kings at Strauss Square

Nov. 7: Mac DeMarco at South Side Ballroom; Beabadoobee at Granada Theater

Nov. 8: St. Lucia at the Studio at the Factory

Nov. 11: Rina Sawayama at South Side Ballroom; Toadies at House of Blues

Nov. 15: The 1975 at Texas Trust CU Theatre

Nov. 16: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

Nov. 18: Joe Pug at Magnolia Motor Lounge

Nov. 18-19: George Strait at Dickies Arena

Nov. 25: Eagles at Dickies Arena

December

The Smile at the Factory in Deep Ellum (Dec. 8)

Given Radiohead’s extended (permanent?) hiatus, the closest anyone is going to get to seeing those members perform on stage is through side projects like this one, which features Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, alongside drummer Tom Skinner. This post-punk-tinged effort is touring behind its Nigel Godrich-produced debut, A Light for Attracting Attention.

Kat Edmonson at Kessler Theater (Dec. 15)

Wrap up your show-going year with a bit of seasonal cheer, courtesy Austin-bred singer-songwriter Kat Edmonson, who’ll bring her “Holiday Swingin’!” tour to the cozy confines of the Kessler Theater. Expect jazz-flavored renditions of Yuletide staples like “O Christmas Tree” and “Let It Snow.” This concert promises to be all cookies, no coal.

More noteworthy December shows

Dec. 7: Modest Mouse at South Side Ballroom

Dec. 8: DaBaby at South Side Ballroom; Sunny Day Real Estate at the Studio at the Factory; Bela Fleck and Punch Brothers at Majestic Theatre

Dec. 10-11: Marc Broussard at Kessler Theater

Dec. 13: Maneskin at South Side Ballroom

Dec. 14: Charley Crockett at South Side Ballroom

Dec. 15-16: Blue October at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

Dec. 17: Soccer Mommy at House of Blues

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT.