Win tickets: Modern by Moonlight – Otsukimi Festival

Celebrate Otsukimi, the annual Japanese festival that honors the autumn moon and the season ahead, in recognition of the rich heritage of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth’s architect, Tadao Ando. In addition to the Modern’s special exhibition Women Painting Women, the event features live entertainment by the Dondoko Taiko Japanese Drumming Group, Boyblk, Rizkilla, and Cabus.

Enter by 11:59pm on Monday, September 5 for the chance to win a pair of tickets to this special evening. Winners will be notified by 5pm on Tuesday, September 6 via email. Tickets are still available for purchase here.

Official contest rules can be found here.

Good luck!