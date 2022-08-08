Win tickets: Homage Nation – Alice Cooper (Film + Release Party)

The evening will begin with a screening of the documentary, followed by a Q+A with folks s associated with the film moderated by Robert Wilonsky. The Mumbles will then perform the 1971 classic “Love It To Death” in its entirety. The evening will close with DFW music scene stalwarts performing their takes on Alice Cooper classics and deep cuts. More details about the event can be found here.

Enter by 11:59pm on Sunday, August 21 for the chance to win a pair of tickets to the screening + release party. Winners will be notified by 5pm on Monday, August 22 via email.

Official contest rules can be found here.

Good luck!