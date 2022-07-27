The Suffers are ready to bring their Gulf Coast funky soul to Sundown at Granada

A group of musicians on a sound stage

Before beginning their 3-song set, The Suffers let out a yell, throwing their arms in the sky together. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Suffers recorded a KXT Live Session ahead of their show at Sundown at Granada in Dallas on Wednesday July 27, featuring local artist Maya Piata opening.

The Suffers have been known for their “Gulf Coast soul” sound, though they said they may be transitioning into a more “Gulf Coast funk” phase. The band performed 3 songs in the studio, which will be accompanied by video on the KXT website.

A woman smiling on stage

The Suffers frontwoman Kam Franklin exudes strong positive energy on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A seated man speaking into a microphone

KXT Program Director Benji McPhail interviewed The Suffers ahead of their show at Sundown at Granada in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man plays keyboard

The Suffers have been together since 2011, giving them 11 years under their belt as a band. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man kneels at a monitor on the floor, the singer gives him a thumbs up

Soundcheck with The Suffers for the KXT live Session. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A trombone and trumpet player on stage

The Suffers trombone player Michael Razo and trumpet player Jon Durbin play for their KXT Live Session. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Two people at an audio board

Audio engineers dialed in the band during soundcheck. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band looking at the male interviewer smiling

Benji McPhail’s interview with The Suffers included playful questions about how the band makes it work with 8 people in the van on the road. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A band smiling on stage

The Suffers have been known for their “Gulf Coast soul” sound, though they said they may be transitioning into a more “Gulf Coast funk” phase. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman playing bass on stage

Juliet Terrill in the moment during The Suffers’ KXT Live Session. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A wide shot of a full band on stage with a large camera and camera person

Behind the scenes at the The Suffers’ KXT Live Session. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman on a camera monitor

Kam Franklin through the lens of a KXT camera. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

The Suffers will be playing in Dallas at Sundown at Granada on their tour that includes Greece, London, New York and Alaska. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A drummer on stage

The Suffers played 3 songs for the KXT Live Session with will be available on KXT.org. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A band smiling on stage

The Suffers KXT Live Session. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A guitarist with a telecaster

The funky soul of The Suffers will make you dance at all of their events. Photo: Jessica Waffles

