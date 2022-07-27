The Suffers are ready to bring their Gulf Coast funky soul to Sundown at Granada
July 27, 2022 by Jessica Waffles
Before beginning their 3-song set, The Suffers let out a yell, throwing their arms in the sky together. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Suffers recorded a KXT Live Session ahead of their show at Sundown at Granada in Dallas on Wednesday July 27, featuring local artist Maya Piata opening.
The Suffers have been known for their “Gulf Coast soul” sound, though they said they may be transitioning into a more “Gulf Coast funk” phase. The band performed 3 songs in the studio, which will be accompanied by video on the KXT website.
Tickets are still available to see the show here. Doors at 7:00pm, show at 8:00pm.
The Suffers frontwoman Kam Franklin exudes strong positive energy on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles
KXT Program Director Benji McPhail interviewed The Suffers ahead of their show at Sundown at Granada in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Suffers have been together since 2011, giving them 11 years under their belt as a band. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Soundcheck with The Suffers for the KXT live Session. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Suffers trombone player Michael Razo and trumpet player Jon Durbin play for their KXT Live Session. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Audio engineers dialed in the band during soundcheck. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Benji McPhail’s interview with The Suffers included playful questions about how the band makes it work with 8 people in the van on the road. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Juliet Terrill in the moment during The Suffers’ KXT Live Session. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Behind the scenes at the The Suffers’ KXT Live Session. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Kam Franklin through the lens of a KXT camera. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Suffers will be playing in Dallas at Sundown at Granada on their tour that includes Greece, London, New York and Alaska. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Suffers played 3 songs for the KXT Live Session with will be available on KXT.org. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Suffers KXT Live Session. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The funky soul of The Suffers will make you dance at all of their events. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
