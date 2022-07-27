The Suffers are ready to bring their Gulf Coast funky soul to Sundown at Granada

The Suffers recorded a KXT Live Session ahead of their show at Sundown at Granada in Dallas on Wednesday July 27, featuring local artist Maya Piata opening.

The Suffers have been known for their “Gulf Coast soul” sound, though they said they may be transitioning into a more “Gulf Coast funk” phase. The band performed 3 songs in the studio, which will be accompanied by video on the KXT website.

Tickets are still available to see the show here. Doors at 7:00pm, show at 8:00pm.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

