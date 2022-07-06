Outlaw Music Festival brings the heat to Dos Equis Pavilion

July 6, 2022 by

A handsome man in a cowboy hat plays guitar

Charley Crockett is on tour with the Outlaw Music Festival, continuing the run with dates in August. Photo: Jessica Waffles

It was a hot Texas day at Dos Equis Pavilion, with the Outlaw Music Festival bringing the heat with heaps of music talent gracing the stage.

Over the course of the day, Particle Kid, Allison Russell, Steve Earle & the Dukes, Charley Crockett, Brothers Osborne, Jason Isbell and Willie Nelson & Family played. Unfortunately, permission to photograph Willie & Family was not allowed.

A full band playing on stage

Charley Crockett and the Blue Drifters at Outlaw Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

North Texas showed up and filled the venue for the Independence Day weekend event, sweating buckets and singing along to beloved songs by Charley Crockett, Grammy Award-winning acts Jason Isbell and Brothers Osborne, and the man, the myth, the legend: Willie Nelson.

Dos Equis Pavilion is just on the edge of Deep Ellum at Fair Park. During Crockett’s performance, he mentioned how he used to play all the clubs in the area along with his guitarist Alexis Sanchez and drummer Mario “Mayo” Valdez. It felt like a full circle moment, having seen him rise from the streets of DE to sharing a stage with the one and only Willie Nelson. Crockett’s perseverance prevailed, and Dallas is here for it.

a man plays guitar

John Osborne from Brothers Osborne at Outlaw Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Brothers Osborne are fresh off their Grammy win for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song “Younger Me,” making history as the first song about coming out as LGBTQ+ to win the prize. The act put on an energetic performance, keeping the event  upbeat.

a man smiles with a guitar

Four-time Grammy Award-winner Jason Isbell at Outlaw Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

There was a woman named June Roberts who told me that she traveled from New York to see Jason Isbell and Willie Nelson. “The lineup is just incredible.”

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit did not disappoint. The four-time Grammy Award-winning artist had the audience in the palm of his hand. When they played “Cover Me Up,” cheers echoed through the crowd before a hush filled the amphitheater as Isbell took the song to its peak and fireworks lit the sky in the distance. Though the whole set was stellar, that particular moment was rather magical.

a man plays guitar

Alexis Sanchez plays with Charley Crockett at Outlaw Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Willie Nelson and Family (including his son Micah Nelson) closed out the night, playing old favorites like “Always on My Mind,” “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow up to Be Cowboys,” and “On the Road Again.”

“I just released my 89th album on my 89th birthday,” Willie said. “And I’d like to play you the first song from the album, written for me by Chris Stapleton and Rodney Crowell.”

He then played “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die,” from his most recent album A Beautiful Time.

At the end of the night, Willie invited the other acts from the show on stage to sing, “Will The Circle Be Unbroken,” then threw his hat out the crowd before walking off stage.

Find more information on the Outlaw Music Festival tour here. The event runs all the way through September, 2022.

wide shot of full band on stage

Grammy Award-winning duo Brothers Osborne played their signature sound at Outlaw Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

black & white of man playing guitar and singing

Charley Crockett comes back to Texas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

a man plays guitar

T.J. Osborne. Photo: Jessica Waffles

a man plays guitar

Sadler Vaden plays with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at Outlaw Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

a man plays drums

Mario “Mayo” Valdez plays with Charley Crockett at Outlaw Music Festival. The drum head honors both Texas and Louisiana. Photo: Jessica Waffles

a man sings

T.J. Osborne of the Brothers Osborne. Photo: Jessica Waffles

a full band on stage

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at Outlaw Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

a man plays guitar

Charley Crockett. Photo: Jessica Waffles

a man raises his drinking cup on stage

John Osborne of Brothers Osborne at Outlaw Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

black and white of a man playing guitar

Sadler Vaden at Outlaw Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

a man plays guitar in a sparkling cowboy hat

T.J. Osborne sported a sparkling cowboy hat for his set during Outlaw Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

a man plays drums

Adam Box plays with Brothers Osborne at Outlaw Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

a man plays guitar

John Osborne. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.