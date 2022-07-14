Meet La Bell, the newest voice on KXT

North Texas, meet La Bell!

If you ask her, she got her start in radio at the age of 9, creating “radio shows” on cassettes with her older brother and a pair of RCA headphones. With such a fun start in broadcasting, we thought you might like to get to know a little more about the newest voice on KXT.

What city do you call home?

Being a military brat, I moved around quite a bit but I can call Lewisville, TX home. Go Fighting Farmers!

First album you purchased?

The first CD I ever purchased was Shanice’s “Inner Child” – and only because it had the hit song “I love your smile” on it, which is still easily one of my favorite songs to this day!

What was your first concert?

My first concert was Gavin DeGraw when I was 17. I was a devoted One Tree Hill fan and hearing his song during the opening credits hooked me in. I’ve been a fan of his voice and songwriting ever since.

What was your favorite concert and why?

This is a tough one, but I have to go with Celine Dion to date. It was on my ‘bucket list’ and I’m happy to say I’ve marked it off! Celine is a vocal powerhouse and her passion for singing and music is such a joy to watch. Love her!

Which band or artist is your dream interview?

Kehlani – I’ve seen her progress over the years and her growth has been a beautiful thing to witness. I’d love to take a deep dive with her through her thought process and get to know how she feels about how the trajectory of her career has changed, since becoming more intentional with her musical process.

Do you play any instruments?

I do! I play guitar and I dabble on the keys a bit. Just enough to make me dangerous.

Anything else you’d like to share?

Joining the KXT team is a dream for me! I’m grateful to be a part the team and can’t wait to spin some cool tunes for North Texas.

You can catch La Bell on air as a fill-in host and on Saturdays from 2pm – 6pm and Sundays from 2pm – 7pm on KXT.