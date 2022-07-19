Dallas punk band Thyroids release new EP at Texas Theatre

July 19, 2022 by

A full band on stage with a full crowd

Thyroids release their EP at a performance at Texas Theatre. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dallas punk band Thyroids released their latest EP on Saturday night, “A Swift Kick In The Ass.” The show was featured behind the screen at Texas Theatre, after a screening of John Waters’ Cry-Baby.

Supporting bands Mob 84 and Curl played the opening and closing sets of the event. Labretta Suede & the Motel 6 was scheduled to play, but unfortunately had to cancel due to COVID.

Though Mob 84 is a relatively new band, the punk ensemble is made of members from other bands Damage Case, Dog Company, Bad Engrish.

They started the night off rowdy, getting the crowd hyped for the Thyroids EP release.

A movie screen with "Go Behind the Screen!" projected

Texas Theatre has a video on the movie screen encouraging attendees to go behind the screen for the concert. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage with a full crowd

New punk band Mob 84 opened the show at Texas Theatre. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Mob 84 has members of local bands Damage Case, Dog Company, Bad Engrish. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A guitar player on stage

Mob 84. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A band on stage with large crowd

Mob 84 ends strong with crowd clapping participation. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man plays guitar and sings on stage

Leader of Thyroids Kenny Ramirez plays at Texas Theatre. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Thyroids’ EP is it’s debut on vinyl – a 7″ tri-color record was available at the show.

The EP was put out by Garland record label Turkey Baster Records, produced by Charley Wiles at The Echo Lab and mastered by Mark Ryan from Mind Spiders.

The day before the recording session, Thyroids singer and guitarist Kenny Ramirez broke his hand, and had to ice it between every take.

“We’re hoping we’ll be able to go from an EP to an LP sometime in the near future,” Ramirez said.

Thyroids will tour through Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta and Tennessee from September 29 – October 10 later this year.

A drummer on stage

Thyroids drummer Mark Bitter. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A bassist on stage

Thyroids bassist Mitch “Michelada” Burrows. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A 7" vinyl record in wrapping

Thyroids 7″ debut vinyl of new EP. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A bassist plays on stage

Curl bassist / vocalist Jerry Irvin on stage at Texas Theatre. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Alternative rock band Curl closed out the night, bringing a new flavor to the stage through their unique blend of wavy guitar riffs and semi-psychedelic, semi-grunge melodic vocals.

Learn more about the Texas Theatre’s upcoming screenings and shows behind the screen on their website.

A full band on stage

Curl had their debut show in March of this year, and has been playing around town with many local lineups. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A drummer on stage

Curl drummer Katie Drago on stage at Texas Theatre. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A guitarist on stage

Astro James plays lead guitar with Curl at Texas Theatre. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A guitarist on stage

Gunner Hardy sings lead vocals and plays rhythm guitar with Curl. Photo: Jessica Wafflesand Thyroids

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.