Battle Grounds brings Dallas street dance culture to Deep Ellum

Battle Grounds – 1 vs 1 Open Styles and Breaking Battles is hosted every second Thursday at Ruins in the Limbo Room, bringing Dallas street dance culture to the heart of Deep Ellum.

There are open sign-ups for any dancers brave enough to take the stage. Three dance experts are the judges. The event’s host goes by the name SoulBot, who also busted some moves on the stage during the night.

In Open Styles rounds, each dancer got a 45-seconds turn in a one to one battle, which is then voted on by the judges. The Breaking Battles were also one to one, and the dancers got two rounds each before being judged.

Dancers of the night included Angelo “Rock Solid” Salas, Taj “T. Soup” Campbell, Alex “Lex Groove” Geck, and Adrian “Areté” Ortega. All told, there were over a dozen performers. The venue was full of dance lovers eager to watch the head-to-head battles.

“T. Soup” Campbell also hosts his own Hip Hop Foundation Sessions event Monday 8:30pm – midnight at UTD around the Founders Building on campus for those interested in learning street dance basics and techniques.

Find more information on the Battle Grounds Instagram Page.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.