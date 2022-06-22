Katrina Cain releases “Gold,” emphasizing the importance of living for today

After her appearance on The Voice Season 15, singing “Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac, Denton musician Katrina Cain picked up her life and moved to Los Angeles in late 2018 with her husband and guitarist Andrew McMillan.

After a few years working and living through COVID in the City of Angels, Cain decided to make the move back to her home state of Texas, landing in Austin this past year. She’s on tour now, and stopped at The Post at River East in Fort Worth last week.

Her most recent release “Gold” includes a music video shot in Fort Worth at Backlot Studio, directed by Travis Beverly, who also directed her other 2022 music video release, “Things I’ll Never Say.”

The lyrics of “Gold” highlight her transition to California and lessons learned: “Cause what if what I’m searching for / Isn’t all the gold at the end of the road / It’s just having enough for today.”

The song is comforting, reminding the listener of the bigger picture of life outside of the imagined rewards waiting at the end of the rainbow.

Cain is set to release her next single, “Independence Day” on July 1, which can be pre-saved now.

Catch this beautiful soul on the last date of her tour in Dallas at The Kessler Theater on July 14.

A man and woman play music on stage

Katrina Cain made a stop in Fort Worth on her Summer Tour 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman with pink hair playing an acoustic guitar and sings on stage

Katrina Cain. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman with pink hair playing an acoustic guitar and sings on stage

Katrina Cain performs at The Post at River East in Fort Worth. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man plays guitar on stage

Andrew McMillan. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man and woman play on stage to a room full of people

Katrina Cain opened for BETH // JAMES in Fort Worth. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman with pink hair playing an acoustic guitar and sings on stage

Katrina Cain played a set of original music at The Post. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man and woman play music on stage

Married couple Andrew McMillan and Katrina Cain perform together on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

