David Ramirez and Sharon Silva make a little magic in Grand Prairie

June 27, 2022

A man and woman play on stage to a full crowd on an outdoor stage

David Ramirez and Sharon Silva shared the stage during a duet at Firehouse Gastro Park in Grand Prairie. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Austin, TX artist David Ramirez made a stop in North Texas during his “…On The Road” Tour last Friday at Firehouse Gastro Park in Grand Prairie.

The 19-show tour took Ramirez through the midwest and southern states, featuring performances supporting Paul Cauthen, as well as headlining shows with support from Sharon Silva and Leah Blevins.

A woman sings and plays guitar on stage

Sharon Silva played eight shows on tour with David Ramirez. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man and woman smiling right before a hug on stage

David Ramirez and Sharon Silva shares a hug on stage after singing together. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Los Angeles based artist Sharon Silva opened for Ramirez in Grand Prairie, sharing her original music and songs written with her former band The Wild Reeds. Her presence on stage was warm and humble, as the depth of her lyrics pierced through with clarity.

Silva played eight shows on the tour, and she cited a “full circle moment” on stage as she shouted out her Los Angles high school friends that were in the crowd at the show.

Her debut single as a solo artist “Spitting Image” came out one year ago this month, and has garnered nearly 300,000 listens on Spotify. Her brand new single “Scorekeeper” just dropped at the beginning of June.

People in a crowd sitting watching the stage

The Texas summer heat was diffused for attendees with mist machines overhead on the outdoor patio at Firehouse Gastro Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman smiles on stage holding a guitar

Sharon Silva is a Los Angeles based artist, who cited a “full circle moment” on stage as she shouted out her LA high school friends that were in the crowd that night. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A wide angle shot of a 3-piece band on stage

David Ramirez began his set just after sundown at Firehouse Gastro Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Ramirez played fan favorites like “Harder To Lie,” “Good Heart,” and “Watching From A Distance,” as well as songs from his recent EP Rules & Regulations.

He spoke of the story behind “Can You Hear The Silence” from the EP, describing his home in Austin. He said that before the COVID pandemic, an airplane would fly overhead about every 15 minutes, without fail. He remembered his personal ambition being affected as he could no longer tour, uncertain of the future of his music career.

“It was about a month into staying home that I realized I hadn’t heard an airplane in weeks,” Ramirez said on stage. “That’s when I realized I wasn’t alone in this loss. We were all going through it together. And I wrote this song.”

A drummer on stage

The band kept the energy up for the headlining set in Grand Prairie. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A large crowd sitting watching the stage

The crowd at Firehouse Gastro Park of David Ramirez’ return to North Texas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man plays guitar and sings, another man plays bass

David Ramirez on his second-to-last stop of the “…On The Road” tour. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Ramirez’ July 2022 tour will take him back through North Texas for one night in Denton, TX at Dan’s Silverleaf on July 9. The tour will continue back through some Midwest stops, then to the North East for stops in Pennsylvania and New York , then head down the East coast through Washington DC and the Carolinas.

Find full tour calendar and tickets on the David Ramirez website.

Upcoming shows at Firehouse Gastro Park will include local artists Trees Marie (July 8), Luqman Rashada (July 15), Maya Piata (July 16), and Joshua Ray Walker (August 5).

A small group of people sitting on astroturf

Some folks opted to sit on the astroturf to get a closer seat for the David Ramirez set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man plays guitar on stage and sings in front of a crowd

David Ramirez played a segment of solo songs, creating a more intimate vibe. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

