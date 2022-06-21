Dallas Juneteenth Festival supports Black-owned businesses and music
June 21, 2022 by Jessica Waffles
Dallas Juneteenth Festival was hosted on June 19, 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Dallas Juneteenth Festival was hosted at Lofty Spaces in the Cedars, Dallas. The event featured booths of local Black-owned businesses offering food, crafts, clothing and drinks.
Local artists that performed were GoDjLyve, 17-year old artist and entrepreneur Jinayah Cowan (artist name Fae), and the dancers of Fluffy-N-Fitness.
The event was put together by the Elite Experience Event Cultural Organization. Their next North Texas event is the Texas Food Fest – DFW on September 5.
Dance team from Fluffy-N-Fitness at Dallas Juneteenth Festival. (left to right) Michelle Stanton, Sumayyah, Sarang Douglas, Shelai Bryant. Photo: Jessica Waffles
17-year-old artist and entrepreneur Jinayah Cowan (artist name Fae) performed live for the first time at Dallas Juneteenth Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The festival featured dozens of booths featuring Black-owned businesses inside of the venue as well as through the event grounds outside. Photo: Jessica Waffles
GoDjLyve of Headlines Starlight Entertainment played music for the festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Michelle Stanton and Shelai Bryant from Fluffy-N-Fitness. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Attendees had the opportunity to take souvenir photos at the Dallas Juneteenth Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles