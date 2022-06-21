Dallas Juneteenth Festival supports Black-owned businesses and music

Dallas Juneteenth Festival was hosted at Lofty Spaces in the Cedars, Dallas. The event featured booths of local Black-owned businesses offering food, crafts, clothing and drinks.

Local artists that performed were GoDjLyve, 17-year old artist and entrepreneur Jinayah Cowan (artist name Fae), and the dancers of Fluffy-N-Fitness.

The event was put together by the Elite Experience Event Cultural Organization. Their next North Texas event is the Texas Food Fest – DFW on September 5.