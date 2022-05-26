VIDEO: Performances at Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival
Jessica Waffles
The
Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival made its triumphant return last weekend after two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 epidemic. The 3-day festival was held at Galatyn Park Urban Center, put together by the City of Richardson, TX.
Featuring 5 large stages and 2 smaller staged areas, the event hosted over 50 music & performing artists.
Check out photos here, as well as videos of performances by
Neon Trees, Jenner Fox, T.K. Brown, BettySoo, Matthew Thomas, and Harper O’Neill.
Toadies closed out the Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Claire Morales performed her ethereal indie rock on the main stage at Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Rebecca Folsom on the CityLine Stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jenner Fox plays at the Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Sunny Disposition played inside the Six Springs Tavern booth at WAMFest. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Dancers enjoying Sunny Disposition’s set. Photo: Jessica Waffles
17-year old T.K. Brown plays on the CityLine stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles
BettySoo played on the singer songwriter stage in the Eisemann Center. Photo: Jessica Waffles
BettySoo’s exquisite fingerstyle playing paired with her thoughtful lyrics created a warm atmosphere through song. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Bandan Koro African Drum & Dance giving an interactive demonstration at WAMFest 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Simon Flory plays Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Matthew Thomas and Kassidy Rae play on the CityLine stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Elaine Bradley and Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees on the main stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees at WAMFest 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The crowd at Neon Trees for WAMFest 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Neon Trees played their breakout song “Animal” for the eager crowd at WAMFest 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Chris Allen of Neon Trees at WAMFest 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The return of Neon Trees to WAMFest was welcomed by a warm large crowd. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Harper O’Neill plays the CityLine stage at WAMFest 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jake Quillin played the Michelob Ultra stage at WAMFest 2022. (left to right) Justin Hoard, Jake Quillin, Patrick Smith. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Meagan Tubb and Shady People at WAMFest 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The crowd at the front of the main stage for Toadies. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jonathan Tyler and the Northern Lights at WAMFest 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Vaden Todd Lewis of Toadies at Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Toadies brought a lively performance to WAMFest 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Toadies on stage at WAMFest 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Vaden Todd Lewis of Toadies. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Mark Reznicek of Toadies. Photo: Jessica Waffles
