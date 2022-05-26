VIDEO: Performances at Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival

The Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival made its triumphant return last weekend after two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 epidemic. The 3-day festival was held at Galatyn Park Urban Center, put together by the City of Richardson, TX.

Featuring 5 large stages and 2 smaller staged areas, the event hosted over 50 music & performing artists.

Check out photos here, as well as videos of performances by Neon Trees, Jenner Fox, T.K. Brown, BettySoo, Matthew Thomas, and Harper O’Neill.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

