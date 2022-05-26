VIDEO: Performances at Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival

May 26, 2022 by

The Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival made its triumphant return last weekend after two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 epidemic. The 3-day festival was held at Galatyn Park Urban Center, put together by the City of Richardson, TX.

Featuring 5 large stages and 2 smaller staged areas, the event hosted over 50 music & performing artists.

Check out photos here, as well as videos of performances by Neon Trees, Jenner Fox, T.K. Brown, BettySoo, Matthew Thomas, and Harper O’Neill.

Big music festival stage with a band

Toadies closed out the Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A young woman smiles on stage

Claire Morales performed her ethereal indie rock on the main stage at Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman plays guitar on stage

Rebecca Folsom on the CityLine Stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man plays acoustic guitar and sings on stage

Jenner Fox plays at the Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A band plays inside a booth

Sunny Disposition played inside the Six Springs Tavern booth at WAMFest. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dancers outdoors at a music festival

Dancers enjoying Sunny Disposition’s set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A young woman plays acoustic guitaron stage

17-year old T.K. Brown plays on the CityLine stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman plays guitar in front of a giant Texas flag on stage

BettySoo played on the singer songwriter stage in the Eisemann Center. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman smiles with a guitar on stage

BettySoo’s exquisite fingerstyle playing paired with her thoughtful lyrics created a warm atmosphere through song. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A large crowd dancing

Bandan Koro African Drum & Dance giving an interactive demonstration at WAMFest 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A band plays on stage

Simon Flory plays Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man and woman play on stage

Matthew Thomas and Kassidy Rae play on the CityLine stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A drummer and singer on stage

Elaine Bradley and Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees on the main stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A singer on stage

Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees at WAMFest 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A large crowd at main stage

The crowd at Neon Trees for WAMFest 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Neon Trees played their breakout song “Animal” for the eager crowd at WAMFest 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A guitar player on stage

Chris Allen of Neon Trees at WAMFest 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A band on stage

The return of Neon Trees to WAMFest was welcomed by a warm large crowd. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A young woman plays guitar and sings

Harper O’Neill plays the CityLine stage at WAMFest 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A trio plays on stage

Jake Quillin played the Michelob Ultra stage at WAMFest 2022. (left to right) Justin Hoard, Jake Quillin, Patrick Smith. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A band plays on stage

Meagan Tubb and Shady People at WAMFest 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A large crowd of people

The crowd at the front of the main stage for Toadies. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A trio on stage

Jonathan Tyler and the Northern Lights at WAMFest 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man plays guitar on stage

Vaden Todd Lewis of Toadies at Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A bassplayer on stage

Toadies brought a lively performance to WAMFest 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Toadies on stage at WAMFest 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man plays guitar

Vaden Todd Lewis of Toadies. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man plays drums on stage

Mark Reznicek of Toadies. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

