Tejano honky-tonk band Squeezebox Bandits album release party at Billy Bob’s Texas

A full band on stage

The Squeezebox Bandits played Billy Bob’s Texas for the celebration of their album release, Check to Check. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Squeezebox Bandits’ new album Check to Check was released on Cinco de Mayo, with a celebration at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth.  The 10-song record includes previously released singles “Bayou Beauty” and title track “Check to Check.”

State Fair Records label-mate Matt Hillyer of Eleven Hundred Springs opened the release show at Billy Bob’s on Thursday night. Hillyer also helped produce and record the new album.

Upcoming dates in Dallas include 5/27 at Pecan Lodge and 6/2 at The Rustic. See more dates on their calendar.

A neon sign with Texas state flag

The World Famous Billy Bob’s Texas neon sign. Photo: Jessica Waffles

An accordion played smiles on stage

Abel Casillas is the leader of the Squeezebox Bandits. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A guitar player on stage wearing cowboy hat

Geoff West on guitar with Squeezebox Bandits. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A large dance floor with people dancing

Dancers hit the floor all night during the Squeezebox Bandits’ set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

An accordion player on stage

The Squeezebox Bandits were the winners of Best Texas Music for The FW Weekly Music Awards 2019. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man sells t-shirts to music fans

The merch booth for Squeezebox Bandits at Billy Bob’s Texas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full crowd facing the stage sitting

The seats all around the stage were filled with music lovers checking out the Squeezebox Bandits. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man plays guitar on stage wearing a cowboy hat

Matt Hillyer of Eleven Hundred Springs opened the release show and also helped produce and record the new album. Photo: Jessica Waffles

