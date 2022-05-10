Tejano honky-tonk band Squeezebox Bandits album release party at Billy Bob’s Texas

The Squeezebox Bandits’ new album Check to Check was released on Cinco de Mayo, with a celebration at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth. The 10-song record includes previously released singles “Bayou Beauty” and title track “Check to Check.”

State Fair Records label-mate Matt Hillyer of Eleven Hundred Springs opened the release show at Billy Bob’s on Thursday night. Hillyer also helped produce and record the new album.

Upcoming dates in Dallas include 5/27 at Pecan Lodge and 6/2 at The Rustic. See more dates on their calendar.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

