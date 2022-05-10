Tejano honky-tonk band Squeezebox Bandits album release party at Billy Bob’s Texas
May 10, 2022 by Jessica Waffles
The Squeezebox Bandits played Billy Bob’s Texas for the celebration of their album release, Check to Check. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Squeezebox Bandits’ new album Check to Check was released on Cinco de Mayo, with a celebration at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth. The 10-song record includes previously released singles “Bayou Beauty” and title track “Check to Check.”
State Fair Records label-mate Matt Hillyer of Eleven Hundred Springs opened the release show at Billy Bob’s on Thursday night. Hillyer also helped produce and record the new album.
Upcoming dates in Dallas include 5/27 at Pecan Lodge and 6/2 at The Rustic. See more dates on their calendar.
The World Famous Billy Bob’s Texas neon sign. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Abel Casillas is the leader of the Squeezebox Bandits. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Geoff West on guitar with Squeezebox Bandits. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Dancers hit the floor all night during the Squeezebox Bandits’ set. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Squeezebox Bandits were the winners of Best Texas Music for The FW Weekly Music Awards 2019. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The merch booth for Squeezebox Bandits at Billy Bob’s Texas. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The seats all around the stage were filled with music lovers checking out the Squeezebox Bandits. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Matt Hillyer of Eleven Hundred Springs opened the release show and also helped produce and record the new album. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
