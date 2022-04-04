Who took the stage at Deep Ellum Arts Festival? Check out our photo gallery.
April 4, 2022 by Jessica Waffles
Alex Lease played on the Open Classical Sings and Strings Stage at Deep Ellum Arts Festival on Friday evening. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The 28th Annual Deep Ellum Arts Festival was hosted over the weekend, featuring over 150 musical performances on five stages and over 170 visual artist booths.
The festival partnered with the Dallas Songwriters Association and Open Classical, two local nonprofits whose missions are to support songwriters and classical music professionals, amateurs and audiences. They each hosted one of the stages at the festival.
Amid the booths that drew unique visual artists from all around the United States, there was a Deep Ellum Artists’ Village that was home to “all things local.”
In cooperation with the Deep Ellum Foundation, this year’s Festival shifted two blocks East on Main Street, placing the festival primarily in the more spacious, tree-lined, growing residential part of Deep Ellum but still within a block or so from the expanding nightlife. This shift allowed the festival to separate the late-night Deep Ellum crowd from the Arts Festival, especially after Festival hours.
The Deep Ellum Arts Festival brings thousands of attendees into the heart of Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Ronda Ray’s Texas Size Rock n Roll Show played on the Depp Ellum Brewing Stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The McGrath Project on the Elm Street Stage Friday night. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The McGrath Project at Deep Ellum Arts Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Ireland Casteel played the Dallas Singer Songwriter Stage on Friday night. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Ireland Casteel’s 2020 album The Life of Rosemary Ellis is available for streaming. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Like Before from Oklahoma played on the Michelob Ultra Synergy Stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Mammoths from Austin played on the Deep Ellum Brewing Stage on Friday night. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Michael Jekot from the Mammoths at Deep Ellum Arts Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
David Kapsner of the Mammoths at Deep Ellum Arts Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Tim Durand from The Mammoths at Deep Ellum Arts Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
