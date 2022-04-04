Who took the stage at Deep Ellum Arts Festival? Check out our photo gallery.

April 4, 2022

A man in a a stetson plays an acoustic guitar on stage

Alex Lease played on the Open Classical Sings and Strings Stage at Deep Ellum Arts Festival on Friday evening. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The 28th Annual Deep Ellum Arts Festival was hosted over the weekend, featuring over 150 musical performances on five stages and over 170 visual artist booths.

The festival partnered with the Dallas Songwriters Association and Open Classical, two local nonprofits whose missions are to support songwriters and classical music professionals, amateurs and audiences. They each hosted one of the stages at the festival.

Amid the booths that drew unique visual artists from all around the United States, there was a Deep Ellum Artists’ Village that was home to “all things local.”

In cooperation with the Deep Ellum Foundation, this year’s Festival shifted two blocks East on Main Street, placing the festival primarily in the more spacious, tree-lined, growing residential part of Deep Ellum but still within a block or so from the expanding nightlife. This shift allowed the festival to separate the late-night Deep Ellum crowd from the Arts Festival, especially after Festival hours.

A large crowd between artist booths on a closed road

The Deep Ellum Arts Festival brings thousands of attendees into the heart of Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A singer, bassist anddrummer on stage.

Ronda Ray’s Texas Size Rock n Roll Show played on the Depp Ellum Brewing Stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A guitarist plays on stage

The McGrath Project on the Elm Street Stage Friday night. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A bassist plays on stage

The McGrath Project at Deep Ellum Arts Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A female singer plays acoustic guitar.

Ireland Casteel played the Dallas Singer Songwriter Stage on Friday night. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A young woman plays music

Ireland Casteel’s 2020 album The Life of Rosemary Ellis is available for streaming. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A 4-piece band plays on stage

Like Before from Oklahoma played on the Michelob Ultra Synergy Stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band played on stage

The Mammoths from Austin played on the Deep Ellum Brewing Stage on Friday night. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A guitarist on stage

Michael Jekot from the Mammoths at Deep Ellum Arts Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A guitarist sings on stage

David Kapsner of the Mammoths at Deep Ellum Arts Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A drummer on stage

Tim Durand from The Mammoths at Deep Ellum Arts Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

