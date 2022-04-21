Bit by bit, the pandemic is subsiding, and with it, practices put in place out of necessity are being discontinued.

The latest of these comes as Record Store Day returns to a lone spot on the calendar — Saturday, April 23 — instead of the multiple “drops” scattered throughout the year, as has been customary the last two years. (That said, Record Store Day isn’t immune to the snarls in the supply chain bedeviling vinyl releases lately, and has set a “street date safety net” of June 18 for titles that haven’t arrived in time for April 23.)

As always, record retailers across North Texas will be participating in the annual celebration —yes, most of the shops below will probably have extremely limited copies of Taylor Swift’s the lakes seven-inch; no, they can’t hold one for you — so here’s a peek at what several stores are doing for the big day, as well as RSD-exclusive titles they’re excited about.

Panther City Vinyl, Fort Worth

Most anticipated RSD title(s): “Handsome Boy Modeling School, the conceptual hip-hop album collaboration by Dan the Automator and Prince Paul, and the Ramones: The Sire Albums 1981-1989,” said Dan Lightner, co-owner of Panther City Vinyl, via email. “Some of these albums are super hard to find on vinyl.”

On-site RSD activities: “We don’t have any special events going on, but [RSD] coincides with ArtsGoggle on Magnolia this year, so it’ll be a party all day,” Lightner said via email.

Spinster Records, Dallas

Most anticipated RSD title(s): “The most anticipated release, based off of people reaching out [and] asking about [it] is Childish Gambino’s reissue of [his] 2014 EP Kauai, which features ‘Sober,’ one of his biggest hits to date — I will be buying this myself, if any are left,” said Kate Siamro, event coordinator for Spinster Records, via email.

On-site RSD activities: “We will be having DJ Sober spinning records from 1-3 p.m.,” said Siamro via email. “We will also be providing Four Corners beverages. Sales-wise, we will have 50 percent off all previous RSD titles, and $10 ‘mystery bags.’”

Record Town, Fort Worth

Most anticipated RSD title(s): “We have two albums that we are very excited about,” said Bill Mecke, co-owner of Record Town, via email. “Roky Erickson & the Explosives’ Halloween II: Live 2007 and The Knack’s Live at the House of Blues. … The [Erickson] album is the only official release from this time period. … [And] I know I’m getting my copy of [House of Blues] because I’m a huge Knack fan.”

On-site RSD activities: “We have loaded up on RSD titles, as well as a ton of new and vintage vinyl,” Mecke said via email. “We [will] also have free beer from Funky Picnic Brewery … [and] several promotional discounts on some of our new and used vinyl, and will be giving away Record Town merch.”

Red Zeppelin Records, McKinney

Most anticipated RSD title(s): “I’m personally most excited about the Cranberries’ Remembering Dolores and Kittie’s Spit,” said Katie Scott, owner of Red Zeppelin Records, via email.

On-site RSD activities: Red Zeppelin Records will be “providing snacks and drinks, [offering a] free gift to the first 30 purchases and 20 percent off all vintage vinyl,” Scott said via email.

Good Records, Dallas

Most anticipated RSD title(s): Good Records owner Chris Penn provided a list of more than 15 albums he’s looking forward to, including Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds’ Live Seeds, Willie Nelson’s Live at the Texas Opry House, St. Vincent’s The Nowhere Inn (Official Soundtrack) and Scott Walker’s Boy Child: The Best of 1967-1970.

On-site RSD activities: Penn said via email Good Records will have a slate of in-store performances kicking off at noon, along with free Pegasus City Brewery beer, tamale sales from Casa Masa Tamales from noon-4 p.m., and free, AEG Southwest-provided Taco Joint breakfast tacos for the first 100 visitors when doors open at 7 a.m.

Growl Records, Arlington

Most anticipated RSD title(s): The store employees are looking forward to the Doors’ Last Woman Sessions, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Unlimited Love, and the Blue Velvet soundtrack.

On-site RSD activities: Growl Records will play host to a seven-band line-up, beginning at 2 p.m. and featuring Headeraser, Back Acre and the Ground Keepers.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor for KXT.