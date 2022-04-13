Photos: Artists “Spring To Life” at Six Springs Tavern, sharing all-original music

April 13, 2022 by

a full band with 5 musicians plays on stage - keys, guitar, vocals, drums, bass

MIN made her original music set debut with her band at Six Springs Tavern in Richardson for the event Spring to Life. (left to right) Blake Cheek, Charley Wiles, Jasmin “MIN” Ramlal, Brad Koegel, Jake Greenburg. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Six Springs Tavern in Richardson is known for their healthy obsession with original music performances, and the “Spring To Life” event hosted on April 8 lived up to expectations. The event featured all-original music sets by local artists Marcus, MIN, Creator Jewels, Xavier Bernazard and Anne Pena.

Marcus opened up the show, playing songs from his upcoming album Inner. The record will be available for streaming April 22. Xavier Bernazard also performed songs from their own upcoming album Balloons For My Funeral.

Creator Jewels sang her latest single, “I Wanna Live” during her set, citing the inspiration of musical healing that comes during times of darkness.

MIN’s performance with her band included the celebration of her latest single, “All My Boyfriends,” which dropped the day before the event on April 7. According to MIN, “All My Boyfriends is my tongue in cheek approach to describing my relationship with all my poetry and ultimately myself since ya know, these songs come out of my head.”

This event was the first time MIN has had the chance to perform a whole set with her original music. Her powerhouse soulful vocals coupled with the seasoned professionalism of being a working singer gave way to a confident performance supported by her talented band, whose ranks include Charley Wiles on guitar and Jake Greenburg on bass – both of whom play with East Texas country firecracker Paul Cauthen.

It’s safe to say MIN’s flowers are currently in bloom. Her songs made the crowd move, and the remarkable range in her vocals give space to create beautiful melodies. We’ll be eagerly awaiting to see an announcement for the next time they will grace a stage in DFW.

Aman signs on stage

The artist known as Marcus opened the show, making his live performance debut on April 8 for the Spring to Life event. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A crowd sits on various stools and tables

The crowd at Spring to Life was full and receptive to the musical performances. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A girl sings and a bassist plays behind her

MIN’s latest single “All My Boyfriends” came out April 7, a day before the Spring to Life event that gave support to the release. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A guitarist plays on stage

Guitarist Charley Wiles may be known around town for his contribution to the Americana & country scene, but his tasty guitar tone gave life to the indie soul style arrangements with MIN. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman plays guitar in front of a drummer on stage

Creator Jewels on stage playing her original music at Six Springs Tavern. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A person sings on stage

Xavier Bernazard sings their original music at the Spring to Life event on April 8. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A girl plays guitar in front of a drummer on stage

Juan Galdamez and Alyssa Gillen play on stage for Xavier Bernazard’s set at Six Springs Tavern. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

