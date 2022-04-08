From the field to the stage, Abraham Alexander charts course as a musical star

A soccer injury might have been the luckiest thing to happen to Abraham Alexander.

Until that point, the former Texas Wesleyan soccer player had only fiddled around on other people’s guitars. After he got hurt, his then-girlfriend gave him his own.

“It was me losing something and trying to find something to replace it. But at the end of the day, it made more sense … me playing this instrument made more sense than like breathing itself,” Alexander explained.

“It was like I just gained a limb that I lost or didn’t know I needed or I had. It was the self-expression that I’ve never had before.”

When he started teaching himself how to play by watching YouTube videos of Gary Clark Jr., he had no idea that, a few years later, he would play with Clark Jr., tour with Leon Bridges and get signed to Dualtone Records.

“I’m excited about being able to release new music. I’m really excited about what’s happening right now,” Alexander said over the phone. “It feels surreal, and I’m in constant awe of what’s going on. But I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for others that have poured their hearts (out) and believed in me from the genesis of all of this. I’m just grateful.”

In 2018, he wrote down a list of dream venues. Over the past year, he performed at two: Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Leon Bridges and Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, where he played in support of the Black Pumas.

Jordache Grant performed alongside Alexander at the Ryman. The keyboard player and frequent collaborator spoke highly of Alexander’s talent.

“It always feels like this big, magical moment every time we hit the stage,” Grant said. “I’m not saying that to sound cliché. I’ve toured with a lot of big artists, and I’ve never experienced that where the audience connects from beginning to end — and this guy doesn’t even have a record out yet.”

Alexander’s music doesn’t fit neatly into one genre, but is a combination of three.

“He’s soul. He’s folk. And he can give you a little bit of that R&B all at the same time, you know? Soul, folk and R&B, that’s where I place him,” Grant explained.

“Definitely a lot of soul because again, he’s literally singing his life. It’s coming from the heart, but we can get into that R&B groove. We can give you that push. And of course, folk because he can tell a story.”