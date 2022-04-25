Celebrating Record Store Day at Doc’s Records & Vintage in Fort Worth

People looking through crates of records in a record store

Patrons participating in Record Store Day at Doc’s Records. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Hope you had a great Record Store Day and found a way to celebrate. We dropped in at Doc’s Records & Vintage Friday, where vinyl lovers checked out new releases and watched local live music.

Performances from Maestro Maya, SunbuzzedCotinga and Adam & the Figurines were hosted on the stage inside of the store, setting the vibe while patrons shopped for records and local artisan pop-ups that were set up outside. The event was sponsored by Shiner, who supplied free beer for attendees.

Doc’s Records hosts live music events once a month, so if you missed this one, there’s always next month.

A woman with long dark hair sings on stage holding guitar

Lo Ramirez of Sunbuzzed brings ethereal vocals to her performance at Doc’s Records. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Sunbuzzed played the 2pm set for Record Store Day at Doc’s Records. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A keyboard player, guitarist, singer and people in the crowd watching

Sunbuzzed at Doc’s Records & Vintage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

People watching the stage from behind record crates

Attendees watch Sunbuzzed during Record Store Day. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A keyboard player on stage

Daniel Serrano plays keys at Doc’s Records & Vintage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A drummer plays on stage

Ellie Alonzo of Sunbuzzed on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Adam & the Figurines play at Doc’s Records for Record Store Day. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman plays keys and a man plays guitar on stage

Adam & the Figurines. Photo: Jessica Waffles

