ArtsGoggle returns to Fort Worth after 2-year hiatus

ArtsGoggle shows strong preference to artists with a personal connection to the Near Southside and Fort Worth area, preferring to book original music performers with opportunity for both regionally acclaimed artists and lesser known acts, according to their website.
The return of the 19-year running free event was received with glee from the community, as many shared their excitement on the ArtsGoggle Facebook Page.
Hometown favorite Henry the Archer played to a packed crowd at ArtsGoggle 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Taylor Tatsch plays guitar as part of Cut Throat Finches at ArtsGoggle 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Cut Throat Finches leader Sean Russell on the WEst Stage at ArtsGoggle 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Dancers at the front of the stage during the Cut Throat Finches set. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Dancer Camila Contreras from the La Vikina Nolan Catholic High School dance team performs during ArtsGoggle 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Tommy Luke and Denver Williams performed on a pop-up side stage during ArtsGoggle 2022, creating a gathering of people watching their show. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Sarah Jaffe. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The crowd during the Sarah Jaffe set calling out for an encore. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Sarah Jaffe performs on the West Stage during ArtsGoggle 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Sarah Jaffe. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Cool Jacket performs at The Boiled Owl Tavern during ArtsGoggle 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Joe Tacke and Sammy Kidd of Mean Motor Scooter during ArtsGoggle 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The crowd shined lights from their phones during the Mean Motor Scooter set at The Boiled Owl Tavern to illuminate the band for photos. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Mean Motor Scooter closed out the ArtsGoggle 2022 event with a rowdy set at The Boiled Owl Tavern. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.