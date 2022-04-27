ArtsGoggle returns to Fort Worth after 2-year hiatus

After a couple of years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ArtsGoggle in Fort Worth returned last Saturday with a full day of 1000+ art vendors and 3 stages of local music.

Featuring a West Stage, East Stage and The Boiled Owl Tavern on Magnolia, 50+ local music artists including The Road Soda, Cameron Smith, Ishi, Brave Little Howl, Yokyo and more.

ArtsGoggle shows strong preference to artists with a personal connection to the Near Southside and Fort Worth area, preferring to book original music performers with opportunity for both regionally acclaimed artists and lesser known acts, according to their website.

The return of the 19-year running free event was received with glee from the community, as many shared their excitement on the ArtsGoggle Facebook Page.

A band plays on a large stage to a full crowd

Hometown favorite Henry the Archer played to a packed crowd at ArtsGoggle 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A guitar player with long hair on stage mid-hairflip

Taylor Tatsch plays guitar as part of Cut Throat Finches at ArtsGoggle 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man plays guitar and smiles on a large stage

Cut Throat Finches leader Sean Russell on the WEst Stage at ArtsGoggle 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A group of women dance in a crowd

Dancers at the front of the stage during the Cut Throat Finches set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A young woman dances in a traditional Mexican dance dress

Dancer Camila Contreras from the La Vikina Nolan Catholic High School dance team performs during ArtsGoggle 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A guitarist and fiddle player singing together

Tommy Luke and Denver Williams performed on a pop-up side stage during ArtsGoggle 2022, creating a gathering of people watching their show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman sings on stage

Sarah Jaffe. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A large crowd cheering

The crowd during the Sarah Jaffe set calling out for an encore. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A singer and drummer on stage

Sarah Jaffe performs on the West Stage during ArtsGoggle 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman sings on stage

Sarah Jaffe. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A trio of guitar, bass and drums play music

Cool Jacket performs at The Boiled Owl Tavern during ArtsGoggle 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A bassist and guitarist play and sing

Joe Tacke and Sammy Kidd of Mean Motor Scooter during ArtsGoggle 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A crowd of people holding phones with lights on

The crowd shined lights from their phones during the Mean Motor Scooter set at The Boiled Owl Tavern to illuminate the band for photos. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A bassist and guitarist playing

Mean Motor Scooter closed out the ArtsGoggle 2022 event with a rowdy set at The Boiled Owl Tavern. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

