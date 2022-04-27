ArtsGoggle returns to Fort Worth after 2-year hiatus

After a couple of years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ArtsGoggle in Fort Worth returned last Saturday with a full day of 1000+ art vendors and 3 stages of local music.

Featuring a West Stage, East Stage and The Boiled Owl Tavern on Magnolia, 50+ local music artists including The Road Soda, Cameron Smith, Ishi, Brave Little Howl, Yokyo and more.

ArtsGoggle shows strong preference to artists with a personal connection to the Near Southside and Fort Worth area, preferring to book original music performers with opportunity for both regionally acclaimed artists and lesser known acts, according to their website.

The return of the 19-year running free event was received with glee from the community, as many shared their excitement on the ArtsGoggle Facebook Page.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.