Video: Watch She-Rock weekend in Denton put women and their music center stage

North Central Texas College and Denton nonprofit organization Friends With Benefits presented the 3rd annual She-Rock event last weekend at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, with two days of music led by female musicians.

Many acts were local to North Texas. Exceptions included Seratones from Louisiana, Dream Place from San Antonio and Hey Cowboy from Austin. The event had over 20 artists perform on the three stages – two inside the venue and one outdoor. The photos and videos in this article are from the second day, Saturday, March 5.

Hosts across the weekend introducing the bands were Jupiter, Marie De Menthe, Paige Monroe, Tulla Moore and Milo Cox. The College set up a table to hand out swag for patrons and the Friends With Benefits table raffled a car as part of a fundraiser sponsored by Honda of Denton.

The music ran from soulful pop to dreamy alt-rock, from hip-hop/r&b to crunchy punk. It was refreshing to hear a full night of female voices singing about loving yourself, perseverance, consent, the strength of spirit, and fighting the patriarchy.

“We have the power, and don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise,” AJ Haynes of the Seratones said from the closing set of the outdoor stage.

The full list of performers across both days: Claws Out Comedy, Chelsey Danielle, Greymenthe, DJ Pandai’a, DOLCE, Hextape, Absolut (Lut), Ms. Bossy, LG (Team Genius), Ava Thompson, Naomi Kliewer, The Side Chicks, Hey Cowboy, Megan Storie, Dream Place, Starfruit, Pearl Earl, Love Sick Mary, Matchstick Ghost, Hen & the Cocks, and Seratones.

NOTE: This video contains language that some might find offensive.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.