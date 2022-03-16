New New Festival catches international artists in Dallas on their way to SXSW

There’s still time to check out New New Festival. The celebration of new music, showcasing over 30 bands in 8 shows at venues around Dallas and Fort Worth, continues through the weekend. Some of the bands are stopping in town on their way to or from South by Southwest.

Started by festival producer Harley Jennette, this series came together as more venues jumped on board to host artists coming into town from all over the world – giving Jennette a chance to create music lineups that include bands from Norway, Spain, Japan, Canada, Germany and the UK.

“I’ve always wanted to do a mini SXSW,” Jennette said. “You’re not really coming to see a headliner. We want people to come and discover new bands. Keep it super cool and focus on the acts that need attention.”

I caught the 3rd show in the series on March 13, hosted at Desert Racer. Artists included Lunar Vacation, Half Gringa, Hollyy, Minor Moon, Dead Billionaires, Chihiro Yamazaki & Route14Band, Vudu Childe and Caroline Taylor.

Upcoming events for the New New Festival:

Wednesday, March 16 @ The Foundry 7-10pm

Nordista Freeze (indie pop/rock from Nashville)

NewDad(pop, singer-songwriter from Dallas)

Friday, March 18 @ Manhattan Project Beer Co 7-10pm

Pynkie (dream pop from New Jersey)

Vodka Gentle (indie/experimental folk/rock from London)

Saturday, March19 @ The Foundry 11am-10pm

Taylor Teachout (singer-songwriter from DFW)

Glitter (pop/rock/singer-songwriter from Dallas)

Sophia Anello (pop/indie/singer-songwriter from Dallas)

Story Slaughter (pop, singer-songwriter fromLos Angeles/Dallas)

Laura Tee & The Jettes (rock & roll from Berlin)

Alex O’Aiza (indie pop/rock from Dallas)

Neighbor Lady (indie rock/americana from Georgia)

Fieh (neo-soul from Oslo, Norway)

Kainalu (psychedelic funk from Madison, WI)

Night Moves (indie rock/americana from Minneapolis.)

Sunday, March 20 @ Firehouse Gastro Park 12pm-9pm

Gabriella Stella (pop, singer-songwriter from DFW)

Reverend Grey (indie folk/singer-songwriter from Dallas)

New Avenues (shoegaze from Dallas)

LYSS (indie pop from Dallas)

Boods (indiepop from New York City)

Yes Ma’am Band (rock/indie from Dallas)

Liam Kazar (indie rock from Chicago)

Belako (post punk.rock from Mungia, Spain)

Ceramic Animal (indie rock/psych rock from Philadelphia)

To learn more about the festival and time slots for these event, visit this website.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

