Check out video of 14-year-old Jack Barksdale performing at The Kessler

Jack Barksdale‘s first full-length album, Death of a Hummingbird, released last week, and there was a release show hosted at The Kessler Theater, featuring Verlon Thompson and Max Gomez on stage with Barksdale for an “in- the-round” style event, trading songs and playing with each other for various pieces.

In case you missed it, there’s a KXT article here that goes into detail about the 14-year-old Barksdale’s musical background, the album’s journey to fruition, and his thoughtful perspective of his own career & view of the world.

The release show was a full house, with supporters coming out to praise young Jack. The musicians on stage were cheerful and entertaining, often sharing anecdotes of the origin of songs and keeping the audience on their toes.

“It was really great to be able to play with those guys for my album release,” Barksdale said after the show. “And at the Kessler!”

In the video above from the show, he plays a song called “Man in the Ground,” which he wrote with Keegan McInroe.

“This song is about the lengths that people will go to just to be remembered,” Barksdale said. At the conclusion of the song, he chuckles as he says that he’s afraid that if people just hear the song without knowing what it’s about, they might think he’s “pompous.” To which Thompson says, “The last thing I think when I think of Jack Barksdale is ‘pompous,'” sparking applause from the audience, who wholeheartedly agree.

Barksdale is a young gem in the North Texas music scene, constantly enthralled by music techniques and styles, soaking up knowledge like an artistic sponge and spending all his time practicing and writing music. He even has his own YouTube series called Guitar Slingers, where he interviews local guitarists like John Pedigo, Michael Lee, and Izzy. His personality is a shining light in the North Texas music scene, and we can’t wait to see what else is to come on his musical journey.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.