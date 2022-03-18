African American Roots Music Fest spotlights banjos, fiddles in Fort Worth

The first live Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival is onstage this weekend at the Southside Preservation Hall. Brandi Waller-Pace established the festival to reclaim a tradition: Country fiddles, banjos, the jug band — they’re all part of African American traditions.

Even for her, it was a discovery — that as a Black woman playing a banjo, this was her music.

“That’s because growing up and being musically trained,” Waller-Pace said, “a lot of what teachers would lump in as folk or Appalachian music, things associated with the banjo, were coded or explicitly called white.”

The banjo began as an African instrument, a stringed gourd. Enslaved Africans taught white Americans how to make banjos, how to play them. And then Irish immigrants in Appalachia picked it up — and from there, we get its association with a white, old-timey, backwoods, hill-country sound..

One major reason these instruments fell out of favor with African Americans, Waller-Pace said, was what followed: the minstrel show. The minstrel show dominated American popular culture in the second half of the 19th century, associating banjos and fiddles with racist caricatures.

The 38-year-old Waller-Pace said, growing up, she’d encountered “traces” of Black folk music. But it was when she taught music in Fort Worth ISD for ten years that things converged. She learned the banjo, researched traditional folk tunes.

And she realized how current music education curricula slight African American influences. So she developed the nonprofit, Decolonizing the Music Room — to promote roots music in schools.

And that led her to establish the Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival. (It started last year as a virtual event — because of COVID. This year is the first time it’ll be live, onstage).

“I tend to be more of a space creator,” Waller-Pace said. “I tend to want to step outside of systems and push the needle from the outside. And so I thought, you know what? I can create a space — here.”

‘Roots music’ — from folk to early blues, even early acoustic jazz — has often been called “old time.” Which means it wasn’t seen as just ‘white.’ From the first vinyl recordings, the music industry also treated it as a relic. It was already “past.”

“‘Old time’ is a record-label designation that was coined in the 1920s,” Waller-Pace said. “And so you’ll hear ‘old time,’ you’ll hear ‘trad’ for traditional, you’ll hear string band, all of that. But these things are not frozen in time.”