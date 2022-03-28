214 Selena honors the legacy of The Queen of Tejano

A line of low rider cars parked

Low riders parked on Jefferson Blvd in Oak Cliff. Photo: Jessica Waffles

214 Selena was a weekend-long event presented by the Oak Cliff Cultural Center, honoring the legacy of Selena Quintanilla-Perez. She is known as the iconic Queen of Tejano music.

The event falls near the 26th anniversary of her death, on March 31. The Texas native singer was killed in 1995 at the age of 23. Her work changed the landscape for Texan-Mexican music, contributing to the rise of mainstream acceptance of Latin music traditions in the United States.

Venues for the weekend included the Oak Cliff Cultural Center, Four Corners Brewing, Club Dada, and Top Ten Records. This collection of photos is from the Selena Sunday event at Top Ten Records.

Selena fans hung out on the sidewalks along the parking spaces where low-riders were parked, DJs played Latin music from inside Top Ten Records, and various vendors sold shirts, masks and art featuring images of Selena. Many people dressed up in Selena-inspired outfits, adding to the festive atmosphere.

A group of people sitting and walking on the street

Selena fans hanging out on the sidewalk for 214 Selena Sunday. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Silver balloons that spell SELENA

“SELENA” balloons inside a tattoo shop on Jefferson Blvd. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A denim jacket with a painted portrait of Selena

Denim jacket art by Erica Jacquez displayed inside Top Ten Records during 214 Selena. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Selena masks available for purchase inside Top Ten Records. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A purple low rider

Chevrolet low rider in the line of cars for 214 Selena Sunday. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A dj plays music

Eternos plays music inside of Top Ten Records during 214 Selena Sunday. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A pink mural of Selena

Dallas Selena Mural by Jeremy Biggers on the side of Top Ten Records. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A girl in Selena-inspired outfit

A Selena fan dressed up for 214 Selena Sunday. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A group of people inside a records store

Inside of Top Ten Records during 214 Selena Sunday. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A glowing portrait of Selena

An art piece inside of Top Ten Records. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A woman with a baby at a merch booth

214 Selena Day merchandise was available for purchase at the Sunday event. Photo: Jessica Waffles

