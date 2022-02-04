The KNON 22nd Annual Blues Fest returns for a lively weekend at Poor David’s Pub

The longest running blues festival in North Texas returned last week, as the KNON 22nd Blues Festival brought together the blues community at Poor David’s Pub for two days on the last weekend of January, hosted by Monday night blues DJ JMAC.

“We had to cancel a year and a half of events,” KNON DJ Paul Bonomi said. “So it’s really nice to be back.”

The massive lineup included Reo Casey Band featuring Jim Suhler, the Bnois King Band, Mike Morgan and the Crawl, Jackie Don Loe‘s Super Soul Revue with Gregg A Smith, Ernie Johnson, Yoyo Collins, The Holland K Smith Band, Texas Slim, EJ Mathews, Junior Clark, Miss Marcy and her Texas Sugar Daddys, R.L. Griffin, The Tu-Tones, Dylan James ‘Boogie Boy’ Shaw, Paul Harrington and Larry Lampkin.

The event is put on by KNON 89.3 FM independent radio. Every supporting position for the event is staffed by KNON volunteers, including KNON DJs Bonomi, Short Stack and Green Eyes working the merchandise booth on Saturday.

“We all work in shifts,” Short Stack said. “You’ve got to love the music. If you love the station, you want to be part of this.” Short Stack has been at the station for 22 years; she and her co-host Green Eyes play the blues on Mondays from 9AM-12PM.

Getting to see the historic Poor David’s Pub in its element full of supportive music fans was a charming experience, shining a light on an important part of Dallas music heritage while uplifting those in the music scene who continue to be a driving force of love for music.

Check out more coverage from the event on the KNON Facebook Page.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

